Death might be a constant in life, but the rituals, traditions and practices that people turn to in the immediate aftermath of a loss are changing.
Compared to a generation ago, more and more people are planning their own funerals. Cremation is on the rise. The term “celebration of life” has entered the lexicon.
“The funeral profession is always evolving,” said funeral director Patrick Leonard, of Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory in Dubuque and a former president of Iowa Funeral Directors Association.
The National Funeral Directors Association has identified several current trends in the funeral industry, including personalized funerals, advance planning, the rise of cremation, the use of technology for livestreaming and memorial videos.
All of these trends have been seen in the tri-state area.
Honoring the dead
The most obvious changes in the funeral industry relate to disposition, or what is done with a body after death.
In Dubuque, burial long has been the most frequent method. But now people are looking beyond the traditional burial, increasingly opting for cremation, natural burials without embalming or donating their bodies to science.
Patrick Leonard started Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory in 1999 after more than 10 years working at other local funeral homes. In 2000, the business opened a crematory.
Leonard estimates that at the start of his career, only 5% of the deaths that he dealt with included cremation. Nowadays, it is 30% to 40%.
Many other local funeral homes have expanded in the same way.
Tom Siegert has been a funeral director at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home since 1985. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper added a crematory a decade ago.
But demand is still rising.
Nationwide, the National Funeral Directors Association projects the cremation rate to be 57.7%, up from the 47.9% observed in 2015.
In 2018, Jason Schumacher opened Tri-State Cremation Center in East Dubuque, Ill. Schumacher has been in the funeral industry for two decades and has seen the shift.
One misconception, the funeral directors say, is that those who choose cremation can’t have a funeral or memorial service. Though direct cremation is an option, most who are cremated still are honored with some sort of service.
In fact, one constant despite emerging trends and shifts in traditions is the desire for friends and loved ones to come together after a loss.
“The one thing I think will never change is these things are meant to be a recognition of a life that was lived,” Siegert said.
Funeral traditions
At the beginning of Leonard’s and Siegert’s careers, most funerals followed the same pattern.
“When I started in the late ’80s, it was still what I would call very traditional funerals around Dubuque,” Leonard said.
When someone died, the family would arrange a visitation, funeral service and burial. The majority of those services were religious and often held at a place of worship. Many families also arranged vigils or rosaries.
Military service and group affiliations often come into play. When a veteran dies, they are accorded military rites.
Organizations such as the Knights of Columbus or Catholic Daughters of the Americas have their own rituals. Colleagues often come out in force for funerals. Firefighters, for example, have bell-ringing ceremonies.
“I had a gentleman who was a letter carrier, and they had other retired letter carriers with their uniforms on and a couple of mail trucks, so it was a kind of a neat ceremony,” Leonard said.
But Leonard and Schumacher said the emphasis of religion appears to be decreasing.
“Some people are doing more of a humanistic-type service where they’re not involving a lot of things to do with church or religion,” Leonard said.
Siegert said that over time, the focus has switched to unique and personalized services.
“When we sit down with a family to make arrangements, we ask, ‘What are you looking for? What type of person was he or she?’” Siegert said.
At one funeral, a motorcycle was set up by the casket.
Before a different visitation, one family came in early to paint the casket.
“What we try to do is make each visitation unique and more personal,” Siegert said. “I think if we accomplish that, they get more out of it.”
A personal business
An unavoidable quirk of the funeral industry is that those who work in it intimately understand the situations faced by their clients.
Leonard said he looks to statistics to rationalize the deaths he sees. For example, he knows each year that there likely will be a certain number of car wrecks.
“It’s the things that are senseless that are hard for me to deal with,” Leonard said. “Crib death, for example. That little baby never rode a bike, never got in a car. ... He’s just in his bed taking a nap, and for some reason, he’s gone. ... Those things are very hard to explain to people, to families who are grieving, and it’s very hard to rationalize that in your own mind.”
Leonard doesn’t charge families who lose infants. Part of the reason is that he lost his own baby.
“That kinds of give our son’s life some purpose,” he said. “His couple of days here on earth touched us all.”
Families often come back again and again to the same funeral home.
“It’s almost to the point you’re afraid to answer the phone for who it’s going to be next,” Leonard said.
But he said some funeral directors stay in the business because it gives them one last thing they can do for the deceased friend.
“I’m still on the side of wanting to be there for people that have depended on me over the years,” he said.
When his children were young and Siegert would be called away to handle a sudden or tragic death, he would wish he had chosen a different path.
“When you come home, you just realize how precious life is and you maybe grab an extra hug or kiss,” Siegert said.
For many, the funeral industry is a family business. Leonard’s son is a funeral director, and his daughter works in the funeral home’s office. Siegert’s daughter works alongside him.
“I swore as I was growing up that I would never do it,” Siegert said.
With a father in the industry, Siegert knew the job had long hours and could take a heavy toll. But after graduating college and moving away from home, he found himself coming back and joining the business.
“It’s very rewarding,” he said. “You wear a lot of different hats with this profession. You become a part of the family for three or four days. They look to you for guidance, and they trust you.”
Schumacher has no familial connections to the industry.
“I just loved it, and I knew right away it was what I was supposed to be doing,” he said.
Advance planning
As baby boomers aged and began planning funerals, being confronted with mortality led many to begin expressing wishes for their own funerals, Leonard said.
“Years ago, people would just call when someone would pass,” Siegert said. “Today, there’s what we call pre-need. They’ll sit down, and they’ll tell us what they want.”
Siegert remembers when he and his father, Gene, first began hearing about pre-planned funerals.
“We thought, we can’t ask people to come in and pre-plan their funeral,” Siegert said. “Do we really want to ask families if they want to plan their own funerals? But now, people want to come in and be informed, which I think is smart.”
About one-third of the arrangements made with Leonard Funeral Home are made ahead of time. Siegert estimates that figure is close to half at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper.
Plans can be made without the emotional or time constraints that are unavoidable when decisions have to be made by grieving families in the days after a loss.
“There is no loved one who will be left behind that will not appreciate having even a little bit of direction in the midst of what will likely be one of the most difficult times of their lives,” Schumacher said in an email.
Beyond the funeral, people also plan for their final resting places.
The staff at Lancaster (Wis.) Monument Co. often hear from people who want to purchase monuments ahead of time.
“I would say 65% of my monument sales a year are from pre-planners,” said Branch Manager Denee Hirsch. “It’s a way they can spare their loved ones from anxiety and inconvenience.”
Schumacher said there are three main reasons someone should consider funding their funerals ahead of time — if they have no immediate family left or those remaining are not capable of handling the details; if they are concerned about running out of money; or if they want the peace of mind.
Even though it’s been a trend for years, the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have hastened pre-planning.
“I can tell you that the entire funeral market has been changing dramatically over the last 10 years, but the last year after COVID has really sent things into overdrive with folks thinking about their funeral arrangements,” Schumacher said.
At Lancaster Monument Co., younger customers are coming in this year.
“It’s not only senior citizens,” Hirsch said. “You’re getting 40- and 50-year-olds coming in. It’s younger. COVID I think really pushed that.”
Shifting tones, enduring value
What Siegert hears more and more is that after a loss, many want to celebrate the life of their loved one.
The phrase “celebration of life” has a different connotation than “funeral.”
It’s often used to describe even traditional services as a tone-signifier and a reflection of the growing view of funerals as opportunities to focus on love and fond memories instead of the dark, somber cloud of grief.
But some gatherings really do take on the trappings of a celebration. This summer, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper began offering “farewell toasts” to better serve families who aren’t looking for a somber visitation.
For these visitations, the funeral home secured a liquor license. The space is set up with pub tables and a bar to encourage informal storytelling.
“We’ve done it several times now, and we’ve gathered positive, incredible feedback,” Siegert said.
Hospice of Dubuque provides grief support and bereavement services in the community, including to those who haven’t had any loved ones in care. The bereavement program includes support groups, one-on-one visits and mailed-out resources, coordinator Mary Boots said.
“In a way, that shift in phrase (to ‘celebration of life’) can really help to provide that healing process,” Boots said.
But grief is a highly individual and shifting process. Sometimes, the old, standby traditions are just as helpful.
“Some people really need that traditional funeral, that traditional wake or visitation where they have the line of family members,” Boots said. “Some people need that open casket to have that closure.”
The Rev. Kristin Johnston Largen has been to many funerals over the years. She has a similar perspective, noting the value of both somber and light gatherings.
“It’s important for both of those things,” she said. “People need to have a place where they can express their sorrow and their grief, but in the Christian tradition, we envelop all of that in the larger context of God’s love and our trust and belief in the resurrection.”
Largen is the president of Wartburg Theological Seminary, an Evangelical Lutheran Church in America seminary in Dubuque. As a part of their education, students learn about theology as well as pastoral responsibilities. Pastors often are called upon to speak at funeral services.
One funeral that sticks out in Largen’s memory was for a friend’s young sister who died of an illness.
“The family, when they brought in the coffin for the funeral, they had white balloons on the coffin and the mother was wearing white,” Largen said. “That was really important to her because it was a belief that it was a celebration of her life and the trust that she wasn’t suffering anymore.”
Boots hears that many find both funerals and celebrations of life to be beneficial.
“There’s been many of our support group members that have shared how they did the eulogy at their mother’s funeral and how important and impactful that was for them,” she said.
For some of those who lost someone early in the pandemic, not being able to hold a funeral or memorial service was almost like another blow, Boots said.
“That is our tradition is we have that funeral or that memorial service usually within the first few weeks of a loss,” she said. “To wrap our brain around we’re going to have to delay that or we can’t do that right now was really devastating for people.”
Funerals in many cases serve as built-in support mechanisms for the grieving.
“If we look outside the family, it’s an opportunity for the community to show support for that family and to pay respect for that person that passed away,” Boots said.
In the Christian context, funerals serve several roles, Largen said.
“On the one hand, it brings the family together,” she said. “It allows for publicly saying goodbye to someone, right? It’s commending them into God’s hands.”
Tributes beyond the immediate
Remembering and honoring the dead doesn’t end with the initial gatherings.
Many visit the graves of loved ones as part of the healing process, Boots said.
For those who have been cremated, First Congregational Church in Dubuque offers columbariums in the form of artistic crosses hanging on the church courtyard wall.
“People like the simplicity of it, and they like the idea of having their remains in a place that is full of life,” said the Rev. Lillian Daniel.
A funeral is a moment in time, Daniel said, but deciding where to mark a grave is a decision for the future.
“There is something nice about having an actual place where the remains are so that people can come back,” she said.
Another way people honor those they have lost is with memorial benches, Hirsch said.
All throughout Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens are similar remembrances — bricks, benches and memorial trees.
The paid memorials help support the arboretum, and people often return for casual picnics or to mark important dates and anniversaries, said Executive Director Sandi Helgerson.
“People find a lot of comfort in it,” she said. “Nobody wants to be forgotten. This is a very personal way to let that name and story be out for all to see and enjoy.”