In an effort to reduce waste, Hazel Green Public Library is collecting Halloween candy that will be donated to a nonprofit organization, according to a press release.
Soldiers’ Angels distributes the sweet treats to service members abroad and Veterans Affairs hospitals across the country. Unopened bags of candy will be accepted, but individually wrapped candy is preferred.
The drive runs through Dec. 16 at 1610 Fairplay St. in Hazel Green.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Fridays, from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.