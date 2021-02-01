OSTERDOCK, Iowa — Authorities say a man driving a stolen truck led a deputy on a pursuit last month in Clayton County.
Joshua M. Faust, 37, of Colesburg, Iowa, recently was arrested on a warrant charging eluding, second-degree theft, violation of a no-contact order, driving with a suspended license and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that a Clayton County Sheriff’s Department deputy spotted Faust sitting in a pickup truck partially in the roadway and partially in the driveway of Jacqueline Lietz, who had a no-contact order against Faust, at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 4 on Laser Road south of Osterdock.
The truck began driving toward the deputy as the squad car approached. The deputy ordered Faust out of the vehicle because of a suspended driver’s license. Faust refused and fled in the vehicle, according to documents.
Faust led the deputy on a pursuit for several miles. The vehicle entered a field drive in the 37000 block of Skip Level Road, at which point authorities stopped their pursuit. Faust fled on foot, and a warrant for his arrest was granted.