EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Dozens of local residents braved the cold this morning to participate in an out-of-season golf classic designed to keep a Dubuque nonprofit off thin ice.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment hosted its annual Ice Golf Classic this morning at Mid-Town Marina in East Dubuque. Golfers, many of whom sported outrageous costumes, navigated a makeshift course installed atop marina ice.
The event raises money for the Dubuque agency. Proceeds support before-, after- and summer school programming.