One day in October 2021, Bobbi Rooney took her three children shopping in Dubuque.
At some point, she split off from her oldest, 12-year-old Cherish Sanders, and youngest, 3-year-old Gemini Sanders, and was shopping with her middle daughter when she heard crying a few aisles over.
“Gosh, that sounds like my daughter,” Rooney recalled thinking.
She was right. While Cherish was struggling to sit Gemini in a shopping cart, the little girl had wriggled out of her sister’s grasp and fallen headfirst onto the concrete floor.
The family rushed out of the store to their vehicle. As Rooney tried to put Gemini into her car seat, the 3-year-old’s whole body seized up — “stiff as a board” — and she began crying hysterically.
They raced to the emergency room at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. After conducting a CT scan, doctors told Rooney that her daughter had suffered an extra-axial hematoma — bleeding within the skull, but outside the brain tissue itself — and would have to go to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital for further treatment.
Rooney and Gemini went by ambulance to Iowa City. Rooney hugged her youngest daughter tightly and told her that God would make everything OK.
In Iowa City, doctors ran more tests and confirmed the results of the CT scan. Gemini spent the next 13 days under observation in the hospital before being discharged.
Two months later, Rooney started receiving bills from the visit. With the CT scan at Finley, the ambulance ride to Iowa City and the two weeks in the hospital, her daughter’s medical costs totaled around $260,000.
Rooney had insurance as a full-time machinist, though both Finley and the children’s hospital were out of network, and support staff in Iowa City signed her up for a Medicaid program that would help cover her costs, so she was spared a quarter-million-dollar debt.
But she still was charged more than $10,000, which she expects to be paying off for most of the next decade in $50 increments — about all she can afford as a single mom of three.
Millions of Americans incur medical debt every year, with debt disproportionately concentrated among lower-income Americans, the uninsured and ethnic minorities.
February 2022 data collected from a major credit bureau for Urban Institute’s Debt In America tracker found 13% of adults had medical debt in collections, including 6% of residents of Dubuque County.
While federal law requires many hospitals to offer financial assistance and debt forgiveness, and many charitable organizations work to offer debt relief, many people still find themselves on the hook for thousands of dollars in medical expenses, often after a single hospital visit.
In Dubuque, Marshallese and Guatemalan immigrants are among the largest groups to be uninsured, with only recent changes in federal law opening the door for Marshallese community members to access Medicaid. Guatemalan migrants, on the other hand, are more likely to lack legal permanent residency or be in the country illegally, which can exclude them from most public and private insurance.
Intake
People incur medical debt when they receive bills they cannot afford to pay from hospitals, private practice and other health care providers, and owe a balance to a provider or, subsequently, a collections agency.
Research from 2019 by Kaiser Family Foundation and Petersen Center on Healthcare found a larger portion of households that make less than 400% of the federal poverty line held more than $250 in medical debt; minority groups, particularly Black people, had higher rates than others, as did residents of rural areas and people with disabilities. Uninsured people also were more likely to have higher rates of significant medical debt.
“There are a number of impacts medical debt has on people, both on their financial security and their health,” said Michael Karpman, a principal research fellow at the Health Policy Center of Urban Institute.
Medical debt accounted for more than half of all debt in collections that appeared on consumer credit records in 2020, with balances totaling up to $140 billion. Damaged credit can negatively affect a person’s ability to take out loans, find an apartment or even get a job with some employers.
It also can, ironically, indirectly put people at risk of worse health. Adults with medical debt might experience difficulty paying for food, housing and other basic needs and are more likely to delay or forgo needed health care because of the cost. About one in seven patients with past-due bills have been turned away by medical providers as well, a June Kaiser Family Foundation poll found.
The added stress of the debt can lead to mental and physical health problems, while forgoing regular medical treatment can exacerbate existing health issues, which can necessitate the need for further hospitalization — “perpetuating a vicious cycle,” a May report coauthored by Karpman noted.
Rooney sank into a depression after Gemini’s accident, parsing through the events of the day and asking what she could have done differently. She spent more and more time lying in bed, to the point that her kids started coming into her room to check on Mom.
It didn’t help that her daughter had been visibly changed by her brain injury. Gemini abandoned old habits, like checking the mailbox every time the family returned to their apartment. She stopped talking and started walking on her tiptoes, made odd noises and adopted other nervous tics.
“As a mom, you try to prevent this stuff from happening,” Rooney said. “And having that running through your head, the whole nine yards, and seeing how she was different just got to me.”
She used up her paid leave and missed work taking Gemini to follow-up appointments in Iowa City. The family fell behind on rent, and less than two months later, just before Christmas, she and her children were evicted from her apartment. Rooney lost her job shortly after that.
Inpatient
Many area hospitals are required by law to offer financial support, also known as charity care, to lower-income individuals.
Under the Affordable Care Act, hospitals with nonprofit status — which include the MercyOne and UnityPoint systems — are required to establish a written financial assistance policy that must apply to all emergency and “medically necessary” care.
For MercyOne and UnityPoint systems, people with a household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level — which is $60,000 for a family of four in 2023 — are fully covered by the hospitals’ financial assistance policy. Patients between 200% and 600% of the poverty level at UnityPoint hospitals and up to 400% of the poverty level at MercyOne’s facilities will not pay more than the amount billed to patients with insurance.
Both hospitals also have financial counselors who screen patients for eligibility for government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. Medicaid paid $3,679 to Finley Hospital on Rooney’s behalf, wiping clear expenses including an emergency room visit, CT scan and IV therapy.
“We do all that we can upfront,” said Kim Duwe, MercyOne’s vice president of finance for eastern Iowa.
According to Duwe, most recipients of charity care at MercyOne’s hospitals are uninsured or self-insured. Neither patients at Mercy nor Finley’s acute care centers will be turned away due to outstanding medical debt.
But at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, none of the practitioners participate in the hospital’s financial assistance policies, nor do the practitioners at MercyOne’s Dyersville or Guttenberg locations.
In an email, Anna Lorence, CEO of Dubuque Emergency Physicians, which serves Mercy patients, wrote, “Dubuque Emergency Physicians understands the challenges facing the uninsured and underinsured in the community we serve. That is why we honor MercyOne’s charity care policy and work with their patient financial counselor to assist our patients.”
Physicians employed directly by UnityPoint are included under Finley’s financial assistance policy, UnityPoint spokesperson Jesse Gavin wrote in an email, but “patients are occasionally cared for by providers that are not UnityPoint Health employees.”
“There’s often three to four separate bills,” said R.R.S. Stewart, of Dubuque for Refugee Children, who helps Guatemalan migrants navigate the medical system. “There’s the hospital bill. There’s the physician’s bill. There’s the radiology bill. And even if the hospital forgives the bill, the physician may not forgive the bill.”
Both Dubuque Emergency Physicians and Paramount Ambulance, a private ambulance service operating in Dubuque, offer payment plans for outstanding debt as well as prompt payment discounts for patients who pay off their debt quickly.
Complicating factors
Immigrants in Dubuque, particularly the Marshallese and Guatemalan communities, are subject to many conditions that make them more likely to amass debt.
To start, they have lower household incomes, with Pacific Islanders having one of the lowest median incomes in Dubuque, per the U.S. Census American Community Survey’s 2021 five-year estimates.
The 2021 ACS shows Pacific Islanders have one of the highest rates of being uninsured, with nearly 30% lacking public or private health insurance. Among residents identifying as Hispanic or Latino, that figure is 19.1%.
“Specifically, the Marshallese community is the biggest community we struggle with getting health insurance,” said Jason Hoppenjan, a community health nurse at Crescent Community Health Center.
The Marshallese community’s low rates of health insurance can be traced to the more than two decades the predominantly low-income community went without access to Medicaid.
While citizens of the Marshall Islands have been allowed to live, work and study in the U.S. under the Compact of Free Association since the 1980s, welfare reform efforts initiated under President Bill Clinton stripped the Marshallese of Medicaid coverage in 1994, with access to the program only reinstated in the final months of President Donald Trump’s administration.
Guatemalan immigrants, on the other hand, are more likely to have entered the country illegally or without a work permit or green card and have not been granted asylum, thus lack access to most private health insurance options.
“If a person doesn’t have documents, that person isn’t supposed to work, and if you don’t work, you’re not eligible for any employer-sponsored health insurance,” said Mike Mbanza, an attorney who represents immigrants before the Department of Homeland Security and the federal immigration court in Omaha, which covers Iowa and Nebraska.
Most Guatemalans do work, but many are not paid via nonconventional means, such as with cash, given their legal status.
Mauricio Castaneda, a Guatemalan native who migrated to the U.S. decades ago and volunteers within the community as a translator and fixer, estimated only a handful of the several hundred Guatemalans in Dubuque had a work permit and a full-time job offering health insurance.
Medicaid also isn’t an option for most Guatemalans. Migrants in the country illegally can’t apply for it, because they don’t have a valid Social Security number, while work permit or green card holders generally must wait five years to be eligible for Medicaid and other public health insurance options. Short-term Emergency Medicaid is available to people regardless of citizenship status but generally only covers short, emergency hospital visits.
As a federally qualified health center, Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque helps improve access to care for migrants — as well as other low-income and uninsured groups — by offering heavily discounted rates for preventative and some specialized medical care on a sliding fee scale. Bilingual community health workers at Crescent as well as advocates like Castaneda work specifically with migrants and their families to help them navigate the medical system.
Sometimes, that’s as simple as making sure patients show up for a doctor’s visit, regardless of insurance status.
Irene Maun, a Marshallese-speaking community health worker at Crescent, said she also tries to accompany Marshallese patients who need specific care on trips to a specialty clinic or Iowa City, as some will decline nonimmediate care when they are told about costs.
She did so recently for a patient who needed a CT scan that was going to cost $5,000 without insurance but whose Medicaid had not taken effect yet. Maun was able to explain the situation to the provider and negotiate a lower bill for the patient.
“I was so happy, so excited to go with them,” Maun said.
Often, it means helping clients set up payment plans for debt they already incurred from outside medical providers.
This can be another challenge for Maun’s clients, some of whom have incurred a significant medical expense and then were overwhelmed when a large bill appeared in the mail.
“They just don’t talk about it,” she said. “They go home and leave it.”
In addition to aid with payment plans, Crescent has memorandums of understanding with area medical providers such as MercyOne to negotiate lower costs for specialty care for their patients. Crescent CEO Gary Collins said one of the health center’s principal goals was keeping patients out of the emergency room, to minimize the burden on the emergency care system.
Advocates such as Stewart, of Dubuque for Refugee Children, also connect patients with outstanding debt to area foundations. These include People in Need or Catholic Charities, who offer partial debt relief by paying a portion of the outstanding debt directly to the medical provider or collections agency.
Patients still can be left with significant bills, however, especially after an emergency room visit. One Guatemalan woman, an uninsured current asylum applicant with a history of gastrointestinal issues, was rushed to the hospital by ambulance after complaining of significant stomach pain and received a several-thousand-dollar bill for the ride, X-ray and the antibiotic she received.
Stewart helped her with her debt, including getting the hospital to forgive her bill under charity care and receiving financial support from three different agencies, but the woman still was left with about $1,000 left over in radiology and ambulance costs.
Stewart also helped the mother of two, who works part time and lives with her also uninsured partner, set up a payment plan, but the additional expense remains challenging to the family.
DischargeThe total share of Americans with medical debt has declined in recent years, from 23.6% of nonelderly adults in March 2019 to 16.8% in April 2021, according to the Urban Institute’s May study. Karpman attributed this decline to more recent trends, like decreases in health care expenditures after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic due to delayed care, as well as the Medicaid expansion undertaken by states, including Iowa, after the passage of the Affordable Care Act.
Karpman is concerned, however, that the end of the federal COVID-19 health emergency declarations and the rollback of continuous Medicaid coverage could leave more people uninsured and lead to more medical debt.
“There’s a lot of concern that returning to that process and the so-called unwinding of continuous coverage will lead to an increase in uninsured rates and make it difficult for many people to afford health care,” Karpman said. “It really will depend on how well states do making sure people aren’t wrongly dropped form Medicaid.”
At the federal level, the No Surprises Act is expected to reduce rates of medical debt among the insured by making it illegal for providers to bill patients for more than the rate of in-network cost-sharing when surprise medical bills arise — like Gemini Sanders’ ER visit and stay at the Iowa City’s children hospital. The nation’s three largest credit bureaus also began to remove paid off medical debt from credit reports in July, though outstanding debt will remain a negative mark.
In July, Bobbi Rooney got a new job as a machinist at A.Y. McDonald. She started receiving insurance through the company in January.
After she and her family spent a couple months couch-surfing and sleeping in their car, Rooney was able to put a down payment on a mobile home in Bellevue, Iowa, using her income tax refund.
A few weeks ago, the family hit another milestone: Rooney stopped by a grocery store and bought $250 worth of groceries. Her kids, she said, were astounded.
They remain regulars at a local church’s free weeknight meals. One recent night, as the family waited for supper in the church basement, Gemini slid out of her chair and squirmed up against her mother.
Eight months after the accident, doctors in Iowa City told Rooney that Gemini’s brain injury finally had healed. She is expected to begin having seizures as she gets older, however, as a result of her injury.
In the church, Gemini looked up at her mom.
“Mommy, do you love me?”
“Of course, I love you.”
“How much do you love me?”
“More than anything else in the world.”
