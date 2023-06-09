North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum greets people during a campaign stop at CJ Beeps Equipment in Farley, Iowa, on Thursday. Burgum had kicked off his run for the Republican presidential nomination the previous day.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a campaign stop at CJ Beeps Equipment in Farley, Iowa, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Burgum kicked off his run for the Republican presidential nomination with his wife, Kathryn.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum greets people during a campaign stop at CJ Beeps Equipment in Farley, Iowa, on Thursday. Burgum had kicked off his run for the Republican presidential nomination the previous day.
FARLEY, Iowa — After launching his presidential campaign Wednesday, Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday made his first stop ahead of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses in Farley.
Addressing a crowd of about 80 employees and other area residents at CJ Beeps Equipment, Burgum focused on federal environmental and economic regulations, which he called “overreaching.” As both an agricultural sector worker and a software developer before running for state office, Burgum said regulations stifle life and innovation — especially in Middle America.