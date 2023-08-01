DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Lafayette County Health Department is offering a new in-house service to promote safe drinking water.
The department was certified earlier this month to begin testing well water for nitrates and nitrites, common contaminants that can cause a litany of health issues.
The certification allows department staff to test water themselves instead of collecting samples to send to the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene in Madison, as was the prior practice.
“It’s so much more convenient for people to bring it here, … and it saves money since you don’t have to pay to send it (overnight) to Madison,” said county public health technician Erin Hastert. “And you get the answers much more quickly.”
The department used around $12,000 in grant funding to pay for the necessary equipment and training to begin the testing. The lab can also test well water for coliform bacteria, another common contaminant.
Nitrate test kits are $30 and can be picked up and returned to the department Monday through Thursday at 729 Clay St. in Darlington. Once returned, Hastert said people can expect results in 24 to 48 hours.
If harmful levels of contamination are found, the department will assist well owners with identifying next steps to address the issue, but private well owners are not required to take remedial action.
“We aren’t here to tell people what to do or track anyone’s information. We just want to make sure the water is safe for people and their families,” Hastert said.
Researchers from University of Wisconsin-Madison and Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey tested 816 private wells in Lafayette, Grant and Iowa counties in 2018 and 2019 and found that around 33% were contaminated by nitrates or coliform bacteria.
That contamination can lead to a wide variety of negative health effects for both children and adults, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend well owners test their water at least once a year.
Testing through the Lafayette County Health Department is not restricted to county residents and can be accessed by any private well owner, which Grant County (Wis.) Health Department Environmental Health Coordinator Troy Moris said will benefit the region as a whole.
Grant County residents can drop off samples at the department in Lancaster to be sent to the state lab for testing, but it does not currently offer in-house testing — in part because there is already a privately owned water testing company in town, LV Laboratories.
“It’s nice to have some more local options popping up,” Moris said of the Lafayette County lab. “People can drop (samples) off the same day instead of having us put it in the mail, which can sometimes cause some delays.”