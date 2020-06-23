A City of Dubuque commission Monday recommended a new date for voters to weigh in on an expansion proposal for Five Flags Center, saying it was important that the issue not get intertwined with other election issues.
Five Flags Civic Center Commission members voted unanimously to recommend that City Council members hold the election on Sept. 14, 2021.
Voters previously were to be asked to approve the city borrowing up to $74.3 million to demolish the current, four-decade-old facility and construct a facility that stretches across West Fifth Street and increases the capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400. The historic Five Flags Theater would be renovated and preserved. At least 60% of voters would need to back the measure for it to pass.
It previously had been set to go to voters in September of this year until council members, acting on a recommendation from the commission in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, voted in April to push it to 2021. But a specific date for the new election has not been set.
Several new dates were discussed Monday, ranging from as early as March to sometime in 2022.
Commission Member Nicholas Huff argued that the March date likely would be too soon, but delaying the vote to 2022 would kill any momentum the project has.
“2022 seems too far out,” he said. “I think we should pick it up as soon as it makes sense to do so.”
When the discussion turned to whether the vote should be held in September or November of 2021, commission members said they wanted the vote to be separated from any other local elections.
“We want to keep our vote separate on its own merits,” said Commission Member Rod Bakke. “I think that will help us a great deal.”
Commission members asked Five Flags Center General Manager H.R. Cook if the new recommended date would provide enough time to educate the public on the project ahead of the vote.
“Things should stabilize by then,” Cook said. “The community will be able to make a good, educated decision on the future of Five Flags.”
Council members will consider the commission’s recommendation at their July 6 meeting, according to Dubuque Leisures Services Manager Marie Ware. The price of the proposed project will have to be updated at some point as well.
“You have to let things stabilize a little bit with the economy,” she said. “You really couldn’t look at pricing for a while yet if you are looking at September (2021).”