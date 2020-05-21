BELLEVUE, Iowa — Police said a man led authorities on a high-speed chase Tuesday, then head-butted a paramedic and injured the Bellevue police chief after he had been arrested.
Casey A. Brassfield, 36, of rural Bellevue, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with interference with official acts inflicting serious injury, assault on persons in certain occupations-intent of injury and eluding with injury. His next court hearing is set for June 9. He also faces multiple traffic citations.
According to a Bellevue Police Department press release and court documents, police were dispatched to Brassfield’s residence at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday “for a report from a male subject claiming to have been poisoned.” Police found an “extremely agitated” and hallucinating Brassfield in a vehicle, and he eventually sped away southbound, into Bellevue and then onto Iowa 62.
He avoided two sets of stop sticks, meant to puncture tires, while traveling at a high rate of speed and being pursued by law enforcement. He eventually stopped near the intersection of U.S. 61 and Jackson County E17, west of Andrew, police said.
They reported that he was taken to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa for a medical evaluation, but he head-butted paramedic Nin Flagel, and in the ensuing altercation, he elbowed Bellevue Police Chief Lynn Schwager. Court documents state that Schwager suffered a broken rib, while a press release indicated two broken ribs.