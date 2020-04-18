The latest findings from a groundwater quality study provides additional evidence that contaminants from multiple sources are entering private wells in southwest Wisconsin.
Water samples detected fecal contamination from human and livestock sources in 27 of 34 wells tested in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties, mirroring results from two previous samplings, each conducted at different times of the year.
“The data are replicated and they are real,” said State Geologist Ken Bradbury. “We haven’t seen so far any seasonal trends.”
Twelve wells contained fecal material from humans; seven from cattle; and three from swine; and some wells contained multiple types of fecal material.
Meanwhile, 16 wells contained pathogens capable of causing gastrointestinal illness in humans.
The sampled wells are a subset of those that previously tested positive for either nitrates in excess of federal standards or coliform bacteria. That means the new findings cannot be generalized to all wells in southwest Wisconsin.
The study, which began in late 2018, is assessing groundwater quality, probable contamination sources and topography in the three counties, where an estimated 44% of residents draw their water from wells.
Researchers from the USDA, U.S. Geological Survey and Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey are overseeing the project.
Mark Borchardt, a USDA microbiologist, said the presence of human material in groundwater is unsurprising, as septic systems consistently release effluent into the ground, but the presence of livestock fecal material often depends on the recency of manure field-spreading and rain events.
“Manure is applied at discrete time periods when the producer can get on the field,” he said. “Typically, in the spring and fall.”
A final round of samples collected in March are being analyzed, but work has been delayed by a stay-at-home order intended to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.
Previous research has found that land use is more significant than well construction with respect to contamination risk, but Borchardt said that might not be the case in southwest Wisconsin.
The researchers intend to release a final report in early 2021.
The study prompted the launch in 2019 of a task force on water quality in the Wisconsin Assembly. The group, chaired by State Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, developed a 13-bill package that calls for $10 million in appropriations to finance water-quality initiatives.
It passed the Assembly earlier this year but was not taken up by the state Senate after the body postponed its final floor session in March.
Novak said he remains hopeful some of the bills will be considered. At the time, the cost was not significant compared to the state budget at large, but the expected loss of billions of tax revenue from COVID-19 is likely to reduce their chance of passage, he said.