MINERAL POINT, Wis. — An outdoor movie night will be held at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Iowa County Fairgrounds in Mineral Point.
The gates will open at 7:30.
The animated film, “Shrek,” will be shown, with audio played through a radio station frequency.
Those attending are asked to enter at the upper gate of the fairgrounds, where a volunteer will direct vehicles to parking spots.
Blankets and chairs are encouraged, and organizers ask that attendees follow social distancing guidelines.
The cost is $20 per car. Concessions also will be available. Proceeds will support junior exhibitors at the 2020 Iowa County Fair.