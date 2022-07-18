A divided Asbury City Council last week voted down an ordinance that would have allowed all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles to be used in city limits, while Peosta City Council unanimously approved minor changes to its own ATV/UTV ordinance to comply with a new state law.
In Asbury, the council voted, 3-2, against the second reading of an ordinance permitting driving of ATVs and UTVs on city streets. The city’s current ordinance, which remains in effect, prohibits using ATVs and UTVs on any city street.
Council Members Curt Kiessling and Craig Miller voted for the proposed ordinance, while Russ Domeyer, Karen Klinkhammer and Bob Reisch voted against it.
“The citizens of Asbury that voted me in did not want it,” said Klinkhammer, who said she was contacted by residents prior to the meeting opposing the change.
More than 10 citizens spoke on the proposal at the meeting, with opinion divided fairly evenly between those in favor of the ordinance and those against, Asbury Mayor Jim Adams said after the meeting.
The proposed change came after a recent change in state law allowing ATVs and UTVs on most county roads, though cities still can regulate locations and streets on which the vehicles can operate.
Asbury’s ordinance would have required operators to be at least 18 and not drive over 35 miles per hour. Vehicles would have been required to be insured and registered and have functioning systems required by Iowa Code.
After the meeting, Domeyer said he agreed with concerns citizens raised about safety, noise and additional traffic on congested streets.
“I’m also not sure what value is added by changing our current ordinance,” he said. “We’ve got Dubuque on our borders, which doesn’t allow (ATVs and UTVs), so you can’t go through Asbury anyway, and we have a limited number of businesses that people would want to go to.”
Kiessling said he voted for the ordinance both because Police Chief Tom Henneberry supported it and because he feels incidents related to the vehicles have been limited since their use became legal on Dubuque County roads in 2019.
“From that standpoint, I was of the opinion that we should give it a try, because an ordinance is always something you can change if it’s not working for you,” he said after the meeting.
He also noted that the proposed ordinance would have expired after one year and the council would have revisited the issue next June.
In Peosta, ATVs and UTVs have been allowed on all city streets since September 2021. However, the city’s previous ordinance stated they could be operated only between the hours of 5 a.m. and sunset, at speeds not to exceed 25 miles per hour.
Last week, the City Council unanimously approved an amended ordinance that permits operation of the vehicles at any time of day or night and raised the maximum speed to 35 miles per hour.
“We basically just incorporated the changes that the state code has outlined,” said City Administrator Annette Ernst.
The Peosta mayor and council approved the first reading and waived the second and third readings, meaning the amended ordinance is now in effect.
