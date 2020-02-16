News in your town

Authorities: 1 hurt in crash trying to avoid deer in Jo Daviess County

Local experts offer tips for assessing economic health outside of D.C. spin

Ag news: Soil health workshop to be held at NICC this month

Dubuque teen accused of fleeing police, crashing into vehicles while intoxicated pleads guilty

City releases updated tax impacts if $74 million Five Flags project OK'd

Ice in the hole

Politics: New-to-Iowa political reporter's observations on deluge of presidential candidate visits

Week in review: Top stories from across the tri-states

Dubuque County supervisors sign off on financial support for mental health, economic development projects

Despite community's efforts, East Dubuque Catholic school to close

City of Dubuque, county would assume operations at E.B Lyons under agreement

Young students not only 'smart' elements of Platteville classroom

Facing the end: Experts say preparing for death can benefit the dying, those left behind

Lunch menu

What's happening

Dubuque teen accused of fleeing police, crashing into vehicles while intoxicated pleads guilty

Dubuque County supervisors ask public health officials to request more funding