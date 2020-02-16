A ceremony Sunday recognized six men of faith who gave their lives in the service of others in wartime.
“They gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Mike Martin, of American Legion Post 6.
The Dubuque-based post held a Military Chaplains Day memorial service at Dubuque Community Church.
More than 40 people attended the ceremony honoring the storied “Four Chaplains,” who perished on the SS Dorchester on Feb. 3, 1943, as well as Loras College-educated chaplains Rev. Aloysius Schmitt, who lost his life at Pearl Harbor, and the Rev. William Barragy, who died in Vietnam.
“Chaplain Sunday has been a national event in the American Legion for 75-80 years,” said Martin, an event organizer and treasurer of Post 6. “This is our first one for Post 6 in Dubuque — Why not do this in Dubuque? There are so many faith-filled people in Dubuque.”
The Four Chaplains were Methodist minister Rev. George Fox, Rabbi Alexander Goode, Reformed Church in America minister Rev. Clark Poling and Catholic priest Rev. John Washington. The four were on board the converted ocean liner Dorchester when the Army transport ship was struck by torpedoes and sunk in the North Atlantic. All four gave their life jackets to soldiers. The four were among the more than 670 men who were killed.
Barragy, who had served as a priest at Dubuque’s Cathedral of St. Raphael before joining the Army, was killed on May 4, 1966, when his helicopter crashed and caught fire. He was the first Catholic chaplain to die in combat in Vietnam.
Schmitt graduated from Columbia College, now known as Loras, and was a native of St. Lucas, Iowa.
He was aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941, when the ship was torpedoed, lost power and eventually capsized. As the ship sank, Schmitt helped a dozen sailors escape through a porthole to safety. He was one of 429 USS Oklahoma crew members who died in the attack.
Dennis Schilling, a member of Post 6, explained the significant role played by military chaplains.
“It was nice to know there was a chaplain you could go to — not that you used it all the time, but it was nice to know that a chaplain was available,” Schilling said.
Schilling served in the U.S. Navy.
“On the naval bases, there was always a chaplain there and you could talk to him at any time. They had services for all the different denominations every Sunday.”
Schilling said the chaplains provided a welcome link to normalcy.
“When you’re a long way from home, you’re going to grab anything that makes you feel comfortable,” he said.