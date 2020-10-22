Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, faces an independent challenger in the race for Illinois House of Representatives District 89, which includes Jo Daviess County.
John Cook, 58, of Freeport, said he decided to run because Chesney did not have a Democratic challenger in the November election. Cook also was dismayed by the Republican-Democrat divide on national and state political scenes.
“I thought that the district would be better served by an independent because partisanship is so strong right now,” said Cook, a machinist at Honeywell in Freeport. “This corner of Illinois is really diverse. I think we’d be better suited to nonpartisan representation.”
Chesney, a former Freeport City Council member, defeated Galena Democrat Nicholas Hyde for the seat in 2018. He succeeded Brian Stewart, a fellow Republican who was elected to an Illinois Senate seat.
Chesney said among his goals for the next legislative session is the passage of comprehensive ethics reform.
“There is bipartisan support for this,” he said. “People have to be sure that when they send us to Springfield, we have their best interests at heart.”
Chesney introduced legislation to levy a minimum fine of $100,000 on any sitting state legislator who commits a felony and another bill that prohibits the use of campaign funds to pay for legal defenses for legislative misbehavior, such as brokering backroom deals.
“Absent of fundamental reforms on ethics, Illinois will continue to be viewed by our neighbors as an embarrassment,” he said.
Chesney’s pitch to voters, he said, is that he accomplished what he said he would do if elected, serving as an advocate for the rural, northwest corner of Illinois.
“We want to make sure that people throughout the state of Illinois realize that there is more to Illinois than just Chicago,” he said. “What we’ve tried to do is advocate for having a seat at the table and recognizing that agriculture is our No. 1 industry in the state. I like to think that I’ve done a good job at advocating for rural residents. I grew up in Shannon — a town of 800 people — so this is what is comfortable to me.”
If he is elected, Cook said, he would work to return two departed services to the district — an inpatient drug treatment center and a local Illinois Department of Employment Security office.
“I’d like to see at least a satellite office in a place like Elizabeth,” he said. “Currently, people in East Dubuque have to drive to Sterling or Rockford to see an in-person employment person. People shouldn’t have to drive half a day (to an unemployment office).”
Chesney and Cook are in agreement that Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan should depart his position. Madigan has served as speaker for all but two years since 1983.
Utility giant ComEd admitted in a deferred prosecution agreement signed with the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois in July that its top administrators offered no-work lobbyist jobs and sub-contracts to allies of Madigan in exchange for favorable legislation. Madigan is identified in the document only as House speaker. He has not been charged with a crime and denies wrongdoing.
“I’d really like to see a change in the rules that allows the speaker to be in power so long,” Cook said. “No one needs to be in charge for so long. That’s what breeds corruption.”
Chesney said growing bipartisan sentiment calls for replacing Madigan.
“You’re seeing members of both parties now filing formal complaints against the speaker,” he said. “I remain hopeful we will see a change in leadership on the Democratic side, which hopefully will deliver better results to the entire state.”