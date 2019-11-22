EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — With detailed draft designs in hand, East Dubuque School District officials Thursday made their case for a proposed $16 million addition to the community’s high school.
School officials shared with residents designs and specifications for the proposed project, which would involve the creation of an elementary school addition on the west end of the building and a high school addition on the south side. Middle school students would be housed in the existing structure.
Detailed floor plans for the project were presented during an open house at the current elementary school.
Superintendent TJ Potts said the school is not up to code and needs millions of dollars invested. District leaders are proposing a more cost-efficient option that would allow for new classrooms and facilities to be built.
“If we do any on the existing elementary building at all, we are Band-aiding these bigger issues,” Potts said. “We need to address these problems, and we are trying to do it cost-efficiently.”
The proposed addition would include the construction of a new gymnasium on the southern end of the school and the development of a cafeteria and physical education space on the west end.
Existing portions of the high school would also be renovated. The front entrance and cafeteria would be altered to provide offices for staff and a community meeting space. Rooms that currently serve as administrative space would be turned into classrooms.
The school would effectively be split into three sections: the elementary, middle and high school portions. Middle and high school students would not be able to access the elementary school section.
Front entrances also will be updated to help restrict access. Potts said that will be done regardless of whether residents vote in favor of the larger project.
Voters in April rejected a $12 million bond measure for a similar project. Potts said school board members likely will try again March 17, this time seeking $10 million to $10.5 million.
Potts said the school board will hold a special meeting on Dec. 4 to finalize details.
East Dubuque resident Loran Schonhoff said he appreciated the school district providing thorough designs of what the school project would look like.
“Last time, they didn’t really show us everything,” Schonhoff said. “I think what they have here is good. It looks really good.”
Rich Tyler said he was impressed by the proposed designs, but he’s still uncertain if East Dubuque taxpayers will support the project.
“Illinois is already in terrible shape, and our taxes are going to go up,” Tyler said. “I don’t know if people are going to want to foot this bill on top of that.”
If voters pass a $10.5 million bond measure, owners of property assessed at $200,000 would pay an additional $421 per year, according to district data.
“This is a project that is going to benefit our students, but it will also benefit the community,” Potts said. “It’s going to make East Dubuque a more attractive place to live.”