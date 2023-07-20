Gabrielle Martin worked for two years raising funds to rename the Dubuque Regional Airport terminal building after her father, Robert L. Martin, but when a renaming ceremony was held in July last year, a biking accident left her unable to attend.
On Wednesday, Gabrielle Martin finally got her moment to commemorate the memory of her father. Joined by local officials, Martin celebrated the one-year anniversary of the naming of Capt. Robert L. Martin Terminal Building at the Dubuque Regional Airport.
“It is such an honor, and, at the same time, so humbling to see this happen,” Martin said. “It’s important that his story is told over and over.”
The ceremony also celebrated the completion of a bronze plaque placed in the terminal lobby that details the life and military accomplishments of Robert L. Martin.
Gabrielle Martin said the design and crafting of the plaque was a lengthy process, but she is glad to see it displayed in the terminal building.
“Bronze work is not a quick process, but we are really happy with how it turned out,” she said.
The renaming of the terminal followed a two-year campaign by Dubuque resident Dawnelle Gordon, the Martin family and several other Dubuque residents. In 2020, the Dubuque Regional Airport Commission voted unanimously to approve renaming the airport terminal after the Black World War II fighter pilot. Over the next two years, supporters raised $100,000 to fund the construction and installation of the monument.
Robert L. Martin was raised in Dubuque, attended Washington Junior High School and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. At Iowa State University, he earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.
After college, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps to serve in World War II, and he was assigned to the first all-Black unit to fly for the U.S. military, commonly known as the Tuskegee Airmen. During the war, Martin flew numerous missions in Europe and at one point was shot down while flying over Yugoslavia.
For his service, Robert L. Martin was awarded several medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart and, later in life, the Congressional Gold Medal.
He died in 2018 at the age of 99.
The plaque now hanging in the airport terminal building provides a snapshot of Martin and his accomplishments. On the right, an etching of Martin in uniform stares stoically back at the viewer, while the left side of the piece shows the P-51 Mustang fighter plane that Martin flew during the war.
Airport Director Todd Dalsing said educating visitors about the life of Robert L. Martin is important, and the new plaque provides a vivid and lasting depiction of his accomplishments.
“We’ve always wanted there to be an educational component with this,” Dalsing said. “He (Robert Martin) flew in several missions and earned medals and you can read about all of that here and on our website.”
When the commemoration kicked off with the color guard presenting the U.S. and Iowa flags, a pre-recorded announcement over the lobby speakers amusingly stressed how firearms are not allowed in the terminal, all while two veterans stood holding rifles in the lobby.
While the announcement provided a short disruption to the ceremony, Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the announcement is indicative of the airport’s success since the terminal’s renaming. Over the past year, the airport has re-introduced commercial air service through Avelo Airlines, which provides twice-weekly flights to and from Orlando, Fla., and soon will offer service to Las Vegas.
So, while the announcement was unfortunately timed, Cavanagh said it’s also a sign that people are flying out of the Dubuque Regional Airport, and those travelers are learning about the life of Capt. Robert L. Martin.
“We’re going to make sure that people are here to be a part of this terminal and this airport,” Cavanagh said. “When they’re here, they’re going to see this plaque, and they’re going to see the video that rolls for Robert L. Martin.”