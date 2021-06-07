Sitting in a lawn chair in the shade, Peg Nauman said she had been waiting a long time for an event like Sunday’s.
“It’s great to get out,” said Nauman, of Dubuque.
Organizers estimated about 1,000 people brought lawn chairs and blankets Sunday evening to the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens for the initial gig of the venue’s Music in the Gardens outdoor concert series.
Arboretum officials canceled the series planned for last year because of restrictions related to COVID-19.
“A lot of people, as we were handing out the programs (for Sunday’s event) at the gate said, ‘Yeah, we’re back,’” said Sandi Helgerson, the arboretum’s executive director.
Nauman said her activities were limited last year.
“I spent most of (last) summer in my house or at the golf course,” she said.
Musicians were thrilled to return to the stage, too.
“People are ready to get out and hear music again,” said Nicholas Bartells, manager and saxophonist for Sunday’s performers — an ad hoc group made up of members of the Neophonic Jazz Orchestra of Madison, Wis. “It’s been a long, long year — a very tough year for musicians in particular. Some of the guys in our band have played two or three gigs in the last year. Everyone is looking forward to doing it again. We’re excited to be out here.”
The Neophonic Jazz Orchestra is a 25-piece big band.
“The Neophonic was set to play here last summer and that got canceled,” Bartells said. “We were hoping to reschedule for this year, but with all of the logistic (challenges) we kept that band on hiatus and we’re doing this (ad hoc group) in lieu of that. We played our first show of the season two nights ago in Madison and had a great experience. We’re thrilled to be able to play again.”
Sunday’s group included five saxophonists, a pianist, bassist, drummer and a vocalist.
Joel Kaye led the group, which draws its inspiration from one of Kaye’s previous employers — big band leader Stan Kenton.
“Joel played bass and baritone saxophone with Stan Kenton in the 1960s — he also played in the Woody Herman band and the Billy May band — and was a career Broadway pit orchestra musician,” Bartells said. “He moved to Madison eight years ago and we’re continuing his musical tradition out here.”
Art and Lois Finnigan, of Shullsburg, Wis., said they were thrilled to finally get out to hear some live music. They have been drawn to the arboretum as a refuge of sorts during the past year or more.
“The arboretum has been a godsend,” Art Finnigan said. “We bring our lunches out here.”
Lois Finnigan said she expects outdoor events to draw large audiences as the tri-state area emerges from the restrictions of 2020.
“We feel a lot safer,” she said.