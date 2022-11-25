MANCHESTER, Iowa — After getting a blessing from City Council members, the Manchester Police Department will be swapping its outdated Tasers for the newest model and also receive new rifles that will better equip them in the event of an active shooter.
Recently, Taser International advised Police Chief Jim Hauschild that the contract on the Police Department’s units is set to expire in mid-December, leaving them with two options — keep their current inventory or purchase new.
However, that choice came with a caveat. If the department kept its five-year-old current model, which has reached the end of its life expectancy, Taser International’s legal team no longer would back Manchester police in court, such as in the case of a malfunction.
“It really leaves us with no option other than to replace them, in my opinion,” Hauschild said. “I do not want our staff of the city exposed to that type of liability.”
He added that Tasers are an extremely valuable tool in the department’s arsenal. Being able to get compliance from an unruly subject without a physical confrontation is a pretty cheap investment compared to what the city might have to pay in damages or disability payments, Hauschild said.
Council members unanimously approved the purchase of 10 T7 Tasers for $34,002 over five years, with Council Member Tania Bradley absent.
The Tasers are capable of firing two sets of probes from one cartridge, giving officers a second opportunity should they miss when deploying, and have the ability to penetrate through thicker clothing.
Council members also unanimously approved the purchase of six new rifles at the cost of $11,969, though after including the sale of the old rifles, the true cost would be $10,119.
“As many of you may know, the Manchester Police Department hosted an active shooter training this summer. During that training, it became very apparent the rifles we use are not best suited for this type of scenario,” Hauschild wrote in a memo to the council. “They are too long, which slows down the officer’s ability to quickly move on a threat. They are also not equipped for suppressor use. The use of a suppressor will prevent temporary hearing loss during an incident and/or permanent hearing loss from close-quarter shooting.”
