February sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Tina M. Latham, 59; harboring a runaway; Sept. 16; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Michael P. Small, 19; assault; Sept. 10; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Steven C. Wilson, 34; sex offender registration violation; Oct. 28; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Jewell W. Barber Jr., 37; domestic assault; Sept. 30; 30-day jail sentence, with 17 days suspended, $65 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Cory A. Bryson, 21; second-degree burglary; Sept. 22; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, one year at residential facility, five years of probation, DNA requirement and community service.
- Brett A. Cupps, 28; controlled substance violation; Aug. 8; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Brandon J. Finger, 33; lascivious acts with a child and enticing a minor; June 7, 2014; 10-year prison sentence, $1,000 fine, DNA requirement, community service, civil penalty and sex offender registration.
- Dennis A. Heiderscheit Jr., 44; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Sept. 12; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation, DNA requirement and community service.
- Rachel R. Henkel, 39; two counts of possession of controlled substance-second offense; 45-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Zachary D. Hinkel, 32; two counts of child endangerment; Aug. 10; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Faith A. Hoffman, 28; possession of controlled substance; Sept. 17; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Derek A. Landers, 30; assault; Dec. 29; 30-day jail sentence and $100 fine.
- Vincent J. Logrande Jr., 55; two counts of assault; Dec. 23; $100 fine.
- Glen J. Lyle, 26; possession of controlled substance; Nov. 26; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Eli L. McCauley, 41; possession of controlled substance-second offense; Dec. 13; 45-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
Charles M. McClain, 46; child endangerment; Oct. 2; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Jenah L. Mutert, 32; child endangerment; July 23; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Jenah L. Mutert, 32; domestic assault; July 23; 30-day suspended jail sentence and two years of probation.
- Justin W. Orr, 32; second-degree theft; July 27; five-year deferred judgment, five years of probation, DNA requirement and civil penalty.
- Russell W. Revoir, 31; assault; Nov. 10; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $65 fine and two years of probation.
- Duane A. Roth, 43; domestic assault impeding airflow; Jan. 4; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Curtavion L. Saunders, 20; first-degree harassment; Jan. 14, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Stephan K. Sellers, 25; domestic assault; Sept. 26; 30-day jail sentence, with 23 days suspended, $65 fine, one year of probation and batterer program.
- Tyler L. Thompson, 24; first-degree harassment; Dec. 9; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Lonnie L. Weems, 49; second-degree theft; July 11, 2018; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation, DNA requirement and community service.
- Steven C. Wilson, 34; domestic assault-second offense; May 2; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Eric Q. Pledger, 29; domestic assault causing injury; Dec. 23; 45-day jail sentence, $315 fine and batterer program.
- Lee P. Montgomery III, 31; voluntary absence from custody; Jan. 24; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine, DNA requirement and community service.
- Michael H. Vandermillen II, 26; voluntary absence from custody; Jan. 8; 365-day suspended jail sentence, one year at a residential facility and two years of probation.
- Bailey J. Fuller, 22; assault; Nov. 5; one-year deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Richard Bell, 31; second-degree theft and possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Dec. 19; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
- Arius L. Burns, 27; assault; Nov. 28; one-year deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Zachary J. Hyde, 29; domestic assault causing injury; Oct. 19; 180-day jail sentence, with 178 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Justin A. Rainey, 30; second-degree harassment; June 24; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Marquise X. Shores, 23; assault causing injury; May 17; 110-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Candice L. Steffens, 32; possession of contraband in a correctional institution; Dec. 14, 2018; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
- Dylan J. Stierman, 23; domestic assault; Nov. 6; 30-day jail sentence, with 23 days suspended, $65 fine, one year of probation and batterer program.
- DJ Weaver, 53; two controlled substance violations; Jan. 25, 2016; 15-year prison sentence, $1,000 fine and DNA requirement.
- Kortez D. Bracey, 33; voluntary absence from custody; Jan. 20; 60-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
Maranda A. Turner, 33; voluntary absence from custody; Feb. 13; 60-day jail sentence and $315 fine.