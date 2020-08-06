POTOSI, Wis. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Madison hospital after hitting a deer and crashing near Potosi on Tuesday night.
Daniel Udelhoven, 28, of Potosi, was taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, then airlifted to UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Dutch Hollow Road near Muller Lane west of Potosi. A press release states that Udelhoven was westbound when he hit a deer, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and crash into the ditch. He was not wearing a helmet.