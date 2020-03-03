The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency Board of Directors approved a resolution of intent Monday to tap a new company to extract CO2 from the landfill to use as biofuel.
In December 2018, the agency approved an agreement with Trillium, a subsidiary of the Love’s truck stops chain, to compress gas and create biofuel for vehicles.
Trillium would have paid to build the compression system and would have provided $300,000 annually in royalties to the agency.
In August, though, Trillium pulled out, due to instability in the renewable identification number biofuel credit market — caused by policy changes in President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency — making the project “no longer economically feasible” for the company.
Trillium was not the only company that submitted a bid related to the work, however.
David Lyons, sustainable innovation consultant for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., reached out to Enerdyne, the other active company that responded.
Lyons said Monday that Enerdyne’s business model makes it less vulnerable to federal government changes.
“(Enerdyne) work in both the RIN market and the renewable gas market,” Lyons said.
He indicated that makes it less likely that the company would pull out, but it also means DMASWA cannot expect as much in royalties.
The agreement with Enerdyne — via a new subsidiary it has created, called Dubuque Gas Producers LLC — includes a $10,000-per-year license fee paid to the agency, plus 3.5% of the system’s gross revenue. Revenues are expected to be about $100,000 per year.
The agreement also requires the agency to spend an estimated $720,000 to install more collection wells before the company will begin its work.
Currently, the methane is pulled to the surface through a system of 50 wells covering 60 acres. The methane is collected into one pipe with a flare, which burns the gas away. The system came online in 2012.
“This isn’t as good of a deal as the last one, but the last one fell through,” said Ric Jones, chairman of the agency board and a Dubuque City Council member.
The well project probably would have needed to be done eventually anyway, according to Lyons. And Facility Supervisor Doug Hughes said it will mean taking more of the methane out of the landfill.
The board will hold a public hearing on the agreement on March 18.