It didn’t matter to Levi Munoz that the cardboard boat he helped paddle only pulled about a foot or two away from the floating-dock starting line before capsizing.
“I liked it,” said the 10-year-old from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “I’d do it again.”
Levi’s younger brother, 8-year-old Will, took a different view after their boat overturned into the water, drenching both boys and their mom, Megan Munoz. Will silently shook his head vigorously when asked if he had fun.
“That’s a solid ‘no,’” Megan said, laughing.
The Munoz family weren’t the only people who involuntarily entered the water during Sunday’s Great Cardboard Boat Race at the Dubuque Marina and Yardarm. People fishing the Munoz family out of the water were dumped in themselves when the floating dock overturned. The incident was just part of the excitement as participants raced homemade boats constructed of cardboard and tape between piers at the marina during the annual event.
Jamie Becker, a co-owner of the Yardarm, said she was “super thankful” when she saw the entrants in the race arriving with their boats. This year’s race drew 16 homemade boats and about 400 onlookers.
“Everybody is enjoying a beautiful summer day with a family-friendly activity,” Becker said. “I’m super thankful that people turned this (event) into something.”
The event debuted in 2009, when it was organized by Keith Kann, then-owner of the marina and Yardarm. The races have been held every year since, excluding 2020, when they were called off because of COVID-19.
Kann’s daughter, Lisa Muehlenkamp, of Dubuque, paddled with Becker in a “Barbie”-themed boat. Clad in pink, Becker and Muehlenkamp prepared for the race by spray-painting their cardboard boat pink with purple accents.
“My dad started this how many years ago and it just keeps going,” Muehlenkamp said. “I love coming here and being in it.”
Registration fees and raffle ticket sales benefit Found Mounds’ Housing Education and Rehabilitation Training, or HEART, program. The program provides young people vocational construction training and education through the complete rehabilitation of properties in Dubuque.
“This event is very important to us,” said Becky Bodish, program manager for Four Mounds Foundation.
The event annually provides more than $10,000 to the program.
“Plus, it’s always fun to see all of the boats and what creative ideas people have,” Bodish said. “And to see if the boats will float.”
The Munoz family floated after their boat capsized — they were all wearing lifejackets.
“This is our first time doing it,” Megan Munoz said. “My uncle did it when I was little, and I thought it would be fun to do it with our kids.”
Ryan Carroll, of Dubuque, also participated in the event for the first time. He and fellow Dubuquer Sammy Brimeyer paddled a “SpongeBob SquarePants”-themed boat during an early race.
“It was hard to keep in sync,” Carroll said after a losing effort. “It was hard to paddle with your partner.”