PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A recent encounter at a community garden in Platteville has left residents debating the extent to which racism exists in the community.
Platteville Regional Chamber this week accepted the resignation of a gardener after the woman allegedly berated Platteville resident Latonya Barnett, who was taking photographs alongside flower beds in Katie’s Garden.
“Something has to change in this community,” Barnett said. “We are all human. That’s all I want to be recognized as.”
Following a police investigation, the matter was referred to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office. Neither chamber officials nor the Platteville Police Department has released the name of the gardener.
Katie’s Garden is open to the public but privately owned by the chamber. Its verdant flower beds are tended to by community volunteers.
Barnett, who recently trained to become a doula for Birthing Miracles Pregnancy Services in Platteville, visited the garden on Sept. 23 to take photographs.
She said she was kneeling beside a flower bed when the gardener approached her. Barnett recounted the incident over social media in a video, which she posted online.
“You people don’t belong in this park. You people should not be taking photos in here. I work too (expletive) hard to keep it looking good,” Barnett said the woman shouted at her. “You guys should be more respectful and not take pictures here.”
The gardener later left the area.
Barnett, who is Black, said the circumstances leave little to the imagination that the woman was referring to Barnett’s race.
Her post sparked heated debate among hundreds of Platteville-area social media users. Several accused Barnett of leaping to conclusions, but many characterized the gardener as racist.
Barnett does not know the woman’s identity.
She reached out to the chamber for more information but received no response. After the incident, Barnett filed a police report for verbal harassment.
Police Chief Doug McKinley declined to discuss the details of the case. Chamber Director Wayne Wodarz said he has not contacted Barnett because the incident was under investigation by police.
On Saturday, chamber staff posted a set of rules outside the garden that Barnett believes targeted her.
Those included a notice that visitors must remain on the grass or paved pathways and that photographers should obtain approval from chamber staff prior to shooting.
On social media, dozens of Platteville residents, most of whom are White, posted photographs of wedding parties standing alongside or within the garden beds and even a few pictures of newborn infants nestled among the flowering plants.
Wodarz said the rules predated the incident and they were posted as a reminder to all visitors.
After Barnett saw the sign on Saturday, she waited outside the chamber office, determined to stay until she received a response from chamber officials. Several community members joined her.
The chamber’s Board of Directors released a statement Sunday, which said the gardener had resigned.
“The Platteville Regional Chamber does not support discrimination in any form,” the statement read. “We are sorry for this unfortunate situation.”
Barnett said she feels as though the chamber is skirting the issue by failing to acknowledge that it was racism.
“I am going to bring awareness to this in my community,” she said.
Since the death of George Floyd in May, City of Platteville leaders have prioritized fostering inclusivity within the community.
Common Council members recently adopted a statement that rejects “barriers that limit and divide us” and “bias against any person or group” and plans to create an inclusivity and diversity task force.