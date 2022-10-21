Another year has passed without arrests in a trio of Dubuque homicide cases, with the answers investigators seek seemingly just out of reach.

Jimmy Richardson, 21, of Freeport, Ill., was shot and killed on Oct. 4, 2015. Marlon T. Barber Jr., 15, was fatally shot while in the area of Jackson and East 21st streets on Oct. 20, 2012. Kenny Joe Johnson, 14, was found dead on Oct. 10, 1987, in Maus Park. It later was determined he had been sexually assaulted and was strangled.

Tags

Recommended for you