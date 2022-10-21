Another year has passed without arrests in a trio of Dubuque homicide cases, with the answers investigators seek seemingly just out of reach.
Jimmy Richardson, 21, of Freeport, Ill., was shot and killed on Oct. 4, 2015. Marlon T. Barber Jr., 15, was fatally shot while in the area of Jackson and East 21st streets on Oct. 20, 2012. Kenny Joe Johnson, 14, was found dead on Oct. 10, 1987, in Maus Park. It later was determined he had been sexually assaulted and was strangled.
“We won’t close a case,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh. “The hope is that, for whatever reason, somebody will be motivated to come forward with new information. It would be more negative to be in a hurry to close cases just to say they’re closed.”
The oldest of the cases — the death of Johnson 35 years ago — is the case with the most-recent new development.
A fisherman discovered Johnson’s body rolled in an orange carpet in Dubuque’s Maus Park. An autopsy indicated Johnson’s death occurred between 10 p.m. and midnight Oct. 9, 1987. Johnson had been living at a Hillcrest Family Services youth facility and had run away one day earlier.
Authorities were able to collect DNA evidence in the case, and that genetic evidence inched the unsolved case forward during the past couple of years.
Police announced a development in the Johnson case in August 2021.
“Our investigators worked with the (Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation) and a third-party forensic genetic genealogy company,” Welsh said. “Through that forensic genealogy, they developed a person of interest: Eugene Lewis.”
Lewis was a transient in the late 1980s. He died in 2002 in Minneapolis, Minn., at the age of 54.
“He was murdered,” Welsh said.
Dubuque investigators reviewed Lewis’ time spent living in the area and determined that he lived in East Dubuque at the time of Johnson’s murder in an apartment at 34 Sinsinawa Ave. with Vern “Slim” Janickie.
“Unfortunately, (Janickie) died several years ago, too,” Welsh said. “At this point, the only hope is that someone would see one of (the Telegraph Herald) articles and say, ‘I knew Eugene Lewis in the few years he was living (in the area), and I remember something he said or something he admitted to or mentioned.’ Unfortunately, with it being 35 years ago, you’re going to have a significant lack of support for the evidence (forensic genealogy) developed with real-time witnesses or people who can corroborate the evidence. That’s where that case is at.”
Police last year declined to say specifically what made Lewis a person of interest.
The more-recent October cold cases provide another type of frustration for investigators.
Richardson’s body was found at about 11 p.m. Oct. 4, 2015, in a yard behind 707 and 709 Rhomberg Ave. He died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Barber was shot in the chest and stomach as he left a party at 11:50 p.m. Oct. 20, 2012. He died from his injuries during the ambulance ride to a local hospital.
Welsh said that in both the Barber and Richardson cases, officers highly suspect specific people but lack physical evidence and witness cooperation for a prosecution.
“In both cases, there are persons who did see (the incidents) occur but are choosing for whatever reason to hold back information,” Welsh said. “Especially in the Barber case, there was a group of witnesses that clearly saw what happened to Marlon Barber when he was shot and killed. Our hope is that someday, for whatever reason, one of those witnesses is able to find some reason to move past their reservations and reach out and say, ‘It’s time for me to tell what I saw.’ In both cases, that would probably be the missing puzzle piece that we would need to bring it to a prosecution.”
Welsh said police will continue to review the cases.
“When new investigators rotate through our investigation division, oftentimes we will have them sit down for a few days and go through the significant case files — seeing if fresh eyes pick up anything else,” he said.