Dupaco Community Credit Union on Monday unveiled a new, publicly accessible pedestrian walkway. Known as Dupaco Alley, the walkway is 264 feet long, 19 feet wide and mostly covered.
The alley will provide bicycle parking and access to amenities within the Voices building, located on the corner of East 10th and Jackson streets in Dubuque. It also can accommodate live music, outdoor dining and food trucks.
The walkway had been blocked off from the public for decades. However, access was restored as part of Dupaco’s multimillion-dollar
investment in the Voices building. Dupaco Alley mirrors the archway in the Caradco building, located across Tenth Street.
The credit union hosted a virtual walkthrough on Monday and plans to have a grand opening celebration at some point in 2021.