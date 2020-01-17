Area business leaders on Thursday discussed the vast challenges and abundant opportunities that lie ahead in 2020.
The predictions were delivered during the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Forecast Luncheon at Grand River Center. The event drew a record 435 people.
While the outlook for 2020 includes both good and bad news, chamber board of directors Chairman Brian Schatz struck a positive tone as he addressed the crowd.
“There’s a lot of business strength and intelligence and health in this room,” he said. “Let’s pull for each other, let’s root for the future, let’s root for the home team, and let’s have a great 2020.”
The luncheon featured presentations from six local experts who provided insights on retail, workforce, health care, finance, innovation and tourism.
RETAIL
Ben Graham, owner of Graham’s Style Store for Men & Women in downtown Dubuque, opened his remarks by acknowledging the challenges facing his industry.
He noted that Shopko, Dressbarn, Party City and Pier 1 Imports are among the retailers that recently closed local locations or plan to do so. Even so, he remains optimistic.
“Retail is not dead in our community, and there are many signs that tell us this will be a positive year,” he said.
Unpredictable weather and political uncertainty present “curveballs” that could hurt the industry, he said. However, big-picture trends such as wage growth, low unemployment and low energy costs suggest higher consumer confidence and more discretionary income.
Graham also emphasized that many of the industry struggles have been tied to the failure of national retail chains. On the other hand, consumers are increasingly “voting with their dollars” in favor of smaller, locally owned businesses.
WORKFORCE
Kelly Cooper, executive director of Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council, said area employers must connect with new demographics in order to navigate a tight labor market.
She said companies can find their future workers by “opening up their doors” to young students and providing internship and job shadowing opportunities.
Employers also must connect with the minority population, which has a higher jobless rate than the general population.
“Local companies need to be aware of the biases that may exist and give everyone an equal opportunity,” she said.
Cooper predicted that wages will increase modestly and unemployment will tick slightly upward in 2020.
HEALTH CARE
Chad Wolbers, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Dubuque, predicted that efforts to make health care more affordable will take center stage in 2020.
Multiple segments within the industry share that responsibility.
“Historically, much of the scrutiny for health care costs has been aimed at the insurance and pharmaceutical industries,” he said. “The focus is now shifting toward the provider community.”
Wolbers acknowledged that many presidential candidates visiting Dubuque are touting health plans that would give everyone access to Medicare.
However, he said implementing this strategy would be “quite the reach” given its complexity and the number of conservatives and moderates in the U.S. Senate. The status of the Affordable Care Act could be more relevant as it faces legal challenges.
FINANCE
Dubuque Bank and Trust Executive Vice President Tyson Leyendecker illustrated the immense consolidation in the financial industry over the past three decades
He said there were 15,000 banks in the U.S. in 1990. Today, there are just more than 5,000.
“All indications are that the industry will continue to consolidate and we’ll see less and less financial institutions across the U.S.,” he said.
Leyendecker also predicted that the country is poised to “talk ourselves into a recession.” He predicted that rampant discussion of a possible economic downturn will slow down purchasing and turn these concerns into a reality.
INNOVATION AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Bob Woodward is the vice president of Woodward Community Media and publisher of TH Media, which includes the Telegraph Herald. He predicted that existing businesses and startups alike will embrace new mindsets leading to “a more innovative and entrepreneurial Dubuque.”
Woodward said local entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of the local economy.
Citing federal statistics, he noted that small businesses have created 62% of net new private-sector jobs since the Great Recession. Moreover, these businesses create “local wealth” and are more inclined to give back to the community.
He emphasized that innovation is not exclusive to startups. He said “intrapreneurs” — or those within existing businesses — still can come up with game-changing ideas.
“Innovation is about creating new products, services, business models and other value to customers,” he said.
TOURISM
Citing an abundance of special events and improvements at existing attractions, Travel Dubuque President and CEO Keith Rahe shared a positive outlook for the year ahead.
“The travel industry and tourism is going be extremely busy,” he said. “We have a lot of exciting things going on.”
The Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto Snocross National at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds will bring tourists to the community starting on Jan. 31.
In July, a seven-day, 416-mile cycling event dubbed Iowa’s Ride will open up in Dubuque.
Meanwhile, new offerings at existing facilities are giving tourists a reason to return.
Rahe said the “Innovative Dubuque” exhibit at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and the introduction of sports betting at Dubuque casinos are two such examples.