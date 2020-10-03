BOSCOBEL, Wis. — A Grant County man recently was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of child porn following an investigation by local, state and federal authorities.
Zachary B. Dresen, 28, of Boscobel, initially was charged in Grant County Circuit Court with five felony counts of possession of child pornography. The other four were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Dresen’s residence in December, arrested him and seized a computer tablet. Authorities reported that Dresen admitted to using it to view child pornography on a messaging app.
Court documents state that an examination of the tablet turned up five videos from November involving underage prepubescent girls engaging in “sexually explicit conduct.”
He will be on extended supervision for three years after his prison term.