The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, split 2-1, told staff to stop developing a proposal that would have led to a countywide, county-owned line of conduit to carry high-speed internet fiber west from the City of Dubuque.
County Information Technology Director Nathan Gilmore had spent 18 months originating and then, per supervisors’ request, fleshing out his pitch to use millions of dollars from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act appropriation to build the project either along the Heritage Trail or Old Highway Road. His plan would have connected the county’s own facilities to “anchor institutions” — municipal, health or education facilities — along a central, east-west line with county-owned conduit to carry fiber for the county, but also to be leased by internet providers.
“We gain resiliency for the partners,” he said. “They will then have additional fiber runs to backup their networks. If it gets cut, you’re talking an outage until you can repair it. We, the county, get to reduce our long-term costs over the next 50 years as we continue to have our assets online. We can also do security cameras, traffic cameras, public Wi-Fi. It opens us up to further promote services for the citizens.”
Supervisors had previously asked Gilmore to assess support for the proposal among internet providers in the area. On Monday, he brought letters of support from Alliant Energy, the Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative, ImOn Communications and Comelec Services.
“We have stakeholders who are interested in this concept, exploring it further with the county,” Gilmore said.
At Monday’s meeting, Supervisor Ann McDonough remained a “supporter and advocate” of the “middle mile” broadband fiber project.
“I hear the anecdotal evidence that there’s trouble in the county,” she said. “Certainly our school district, West Dubuque, has had trouble with it. I think middle mile is a project we should be supporting. ... It drives competition as well, if we are there with middle mile. Then, if somebody is paying whatever their monthly bill is in Farley or unincorporated areas, we’re working toward creating a field where other players can exist.”
But, Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Jay Wickham remained unconvinced.
“We’ve had some good studying and good conversation,” Wickham said. “But it’s coming up short for me right now to pull the trigger.”
Since Gilmore first presented the proposal, the Board of Supervisors has allocated nearly all of the county’s $19 million from ARPA to community nonprofit projects, knowing the middle mile proposal was on the table — as was often mentioned by McDonough.
“You offered up good solutions, good ideas,” Wickham said. “The community did as well. We said yes to those 47 already. So the bulk of the funding is gone.”
The first step toward middle mile was a broadband network gap analysis and master plan. It would cost $50,000 and take six months. Gilmore said that would still be essential if the county wanted to be considered for other federal grant money to pursue fiber initiatives.
“This study is very important, in my opinion, to go after future grants with any hope of scoring high enough to get anything, but also to make better decisions down the road,” he said. “This will help our private sector, too. This will help our cities.”
McDonough argued strongly in favor of at least granting that request.
“We’re living in a time when there’s billions of dollars available to accelerate this kind of technology in counties around the country,” she said. “I’m not prepared to say that Dubuque County is not going to be engaged in infrastructure building for broadband, when that doesn’t give us access to a grant application on behalf of our citizens to take advantage of this unprecedented federal money. We have to get started, because we’re not going to know if we need to invest major money or we’re missing out on opportunities.”
ARPA contained specific funds for rural broadband expansion. And the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill promised Iowa a minimum allocation of $100 million to ensure high-speed internet coverage statewide, according to a new White House fact sheet.
Wickham was unconvinced, given that Gilmore acknowledged federal funding would be difficult to get even with the plan, if they didn’t have a project and partnerships in place.
Pothoff, though, joined McDonough in supporting the study.
“I would be in favor of moving forward with the study to get the information we need,” he said. “But I agree with Jay that I don’t see us dumping millions of dollars in this.”
Wickham said he would be closer to supporting an approach to broadband access expansion largely driven by the private sector.
“I think if we went to one of those private providers and said, ‘Hey, we’d like to partner with you on some federal grants,’ they’d all go, ‘Sure, as long as I don’t have to do a lot of work and pay for it all,’” he said. “That’s happening right now with other counties.”
The Board of Supervisors will formally vote on Gilmore’s plan and assessment proposal at an upcoming meeting.
