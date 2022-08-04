The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, split 2-1, told staff to stop developing a proposal that would have led to a countywide, county-owned line of conduit to carry high-speed internet fiber west from the City of Dubuque.

County Information Technology Director Nathan Gilmore had spent 18 months originating and then, per supervisors’ request, fleshing out his pitch to use millions of dollars from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act appropriation to build the project either along the Heritage Trail or Old Highway Road. His plan would have connected the county’s own facilities to “anchor institutions” — municipal, health or education facilities — along a central, east-west line with county-owned conduit to carry fiber for the county, but also to be leased by internet providers.

