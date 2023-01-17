GALENA, Ill. -- An upcoming Galena event will feature a four-course meal and discussion with an award-winning food writer.

“Savoring Winter: A Feast!” will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Galena Cellars Downtown, 111 N. Main St. The event is a collaboration among Galena Cellars, Jo Daviess Local Foods and Galena Public Library District and will be part of Galena LitFest 2023, an online event announcement states.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.