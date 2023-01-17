GALENA, Ill. -- An upcoming Galena event will feature a four-course meal and discussion with an award-winning food writer.
“Savoring Winter: A Feast!” will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Galena Cellars Downtown, 111 N. Main St. The event is a collaboration among Galena Cellars, Jo Daviess Local Foods and Galena Public Library District and will be part of Galena LitFest 2023, an online event announcement states.
At the dinner, James Beard Award-winning food writer Beth Dooley will deliver a keynote speech about her latest cookbook, “The Perennial Kitchen: Simple Recipes for a Healthy Future,” which is centered on regenerative agriculture and sustainable growing practices.
Attendees also will enjoy “a special four-course selection of small bites showcasing local producers and wine pairings” created by Galena Cellars’ Executive Chef Fernando Escalante in collaboration with Dooley, the announcement states.
Local bookstore Galena Book & Paper will have copies of Dooley’s books available for purchase, which Dooley will sign after her speech.
Tickets are $55 per person and can be purchased at savoring-winter.eventbrite.com or at the front desk of Galena Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Ticket sales will end Wednesday, Jan. 18.
