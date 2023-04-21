Jo Daviess County Conservation Foundation frog walk and survey
Today, Meeker Street footbridge, downtown Galena, Ill.
6 p.m. Attendees at the free walk will learn the differences between frogs and toads, and how to identify them by sound. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Friday, April 28. No RSVPs are needed. More information: jdcf.org/event/frog-walk-frog-call-survey.
Justin Moore with Special Guests Priscilla Block and Jake McVey
Today, Five Flags Arena, 405 Main St.
7 p.m. Moore’s traditional country sound is complemented by Block’s contemporary style. Admission: $27.50 to $67.50, plus fees. Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005D64A43C9AE1. More information: www.fiveflagscenter.com/events/2023/justin-moore-with-special-guest-priscilla-block.
Party for the Planet
Saturday, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Earth Day celebration features a variety of activities highlighting conservation efforts in agriculture and local watersheds with live music by Barefoot and Sunshine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dimensional Brewing Company will provide Conservation Cream Ale for purchase with a portion of each sale supporting the museum’s conservation efforts. Visit rivermuseum.com/events/event/2945943 for more information.
Julien Dubuque International Film Festival Galena Pre-Event
Saturday, De Soto House, 230 S Main St., Galena, Ill.
11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The film festival partners with Galena Country Tourism to show a selection of features, documentaries and short films before the Dubuque festival. Screenings will be held in the Parker Room and the evening will end with an outdoor showing in the Green Street Plaza. Film lists and schedules: julienfilmfest.com/galena-preevent. Admission: Free, but donations accepted. More information: julienfilmfest.com.
LunART Chamber Music Collective at Mineral Point Opera House
Saturday, Mineral Point Opera House, 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wis.
7 p.m. The Madison-based ensemble of international musicians is dedicated to performing work by women composers. The concert will feature works of Amy Beach, Eunike Tanzil, Florence Price and Cecil Chaminade. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Reserved seating: $25 for adults, $20 for students. Day-of tickets: $30 for adults, $25 for students. Tickets available at: tickets.mpoh.org. More information: mineralpointoperahouse.org/events/event/4272.
Remembering John Denver: Starring Ted Vigil
Saturday, Mississippi Moon Bar, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. Singer-songwriter Ted Vigil pays homage to Denver with storytelling and music. Admission: $20 plus convenience fees. Tickets available at: dubuquetickets.diamondjo.com/ordertickets.asp?p=1612&src=eventperformances. More information: www.moonbarrocks.com/events.
The Julien Winds and Dubuque Chorale: “Sacred Sounds”
Sunday, Terence Donaghoe Hall, Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive.
2 p.m. Selections from Brahms and Mahr will complement the collaborative performance of Anton Bruckner’s Mass No. 2 in E minor. The concert will also feature the world premiere of “Nigun Prophecy” by American composer David Avshalomov. Admission: Free, but donations accepted. More information: julienwinds.org, dubuquechorale.org.
