A Dubuque Community School District project to open a preschool center on Dubuque’s West End took another step forward Monday.
Dubuque Community School Board members voted unanimously to tentatively approve the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of total cost for the approximately $3 million project, which will renovate a portion of the former Medline building at 7900 Chavenelle Road to create a preschool center. Board members also set a public hearing on the project for Dec. 4.
“The project will go out for bid in October, bids will be received in November, and the plan is to have it up and running in the fall of 2024,” said Board Member Jim Prochaska.
Recommended for you
The project, announced by district staff earlier this year, will provide space for up to 10 classrooms and related student and staff support spaces in the building, which is owned by Dubuque Initiatives.
The nonprofit is working to transform about one-third of the 67,000-square-foot building into a child care center operated by Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA.
Dave Lyons, strategic initiatives consultant with Greater Dubuque Development Corp. and project consultant for Dubuque Initiatives, said Monday that construction continues on the Dubuque Community Y portion of the building. Plans call for substantial completion of the project by the end of the year and an “early 2024 opening,” Lyons said.
Another third of the building will be used for the district’s preschool center, and the remaining portion will be shared between the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County for a 911 operations center under an agreement approved by Dubuque County Board of Supervisors in July. The city and county will each pay 50% of costs for renovation of the facility and 911 operations there.
“(The organizations) all will be working to gain and share efficiencies, because the physical facility allows for that, whether it’s the space available for parking, the green space, the layout,” said Lyons. “It is a fabulous vision, between the continuity of child care and the value to the children, the parents and the workforce.”
With the new preschool center, the district still will maintain one preschool classroom at each of its elementary schools. The preschool center’s proximity to the Dubuque Community Y child care center also will offer easy access to wraparound child care both before and after school.
The school district used a $10,000 Iowa Department of Education Blended Early Learning in Educational Foundations Grant to fund initial designs for its center, and it is budgeting $3 million for building the facility, to be funded through the state’s 1-cent sales tax.
“I think it’s going to be a fantastic addition to our school district,” said School Board Member Katie Jones. “It’s a great opportunity to include more kids in (4-year-old kindergarten), and having that wraparound care ... so parents can still work and know their kids are receiving educational support.”