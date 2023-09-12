A Dubuque Community School District project to open a preschool center on Dubuque’s West End took another step forward Monday.

Dubuque Community School Board members voted unanimously to tentatively approve the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of total cost for the approximately $3 million project, which will renovate a portion of the former Medline building at 7900 Chavenelle Road to create a preschool center. Board members also set a public hearing on the project for Dec. 4.

Recommended for you