Youth COVID-19 vaccination rates remain low across the tri-state area as a new school year approaches, a trend that has area officials on alert for the possibility of back-to-school spread.

“Even other illnesses, like strep throat and colds, tend to spread among kids who haven’t seen each other for a while,” said Lafayette County (Wis.) Health Director Julie Leibfried. “It would be nice if we could increase our percentage of kiddos who are fully up to date on their (COVID-19) vaccinations.”

