Youth COVID-19 vaccination rates remain low across the tri-state area as a new school year approaches, a trend that has area officials on alert for the possibility of back-to-school spread.
“Even other illnesses, like strep throat and colds, tend to spread among kids who haven’t seen each other for a while,” said Lafayette County (Wis.) Health Director Julie Leibfried. “It would be nice if we could increase our percentage of kiddos who are fully up to date on their (COVID-19) vaccinations.”
Nationwide, the most-recent data shows that 30% of kids ages 5 through 11 are fully vaccinated, as well as 60% of those 12 through 17.
Across the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area, Iowa County, Wis., is the only county exceeding these rates, with most others falling far below.
“There’s definitely room for improvement,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque. “Since (families) have an opportunity to be fully vaccinated at all ages now, we should take advantage of that.”
While the low COVID-19 vaccination rate among children has vexed officials for months, it becomes especially worrisome for them ahead of the start of school when kids are exposed to new classmates.
Area school districts are monitoring vaccination rates and new case numbers, as well as awaiting further guidance from state and federal health agencies.
“We’re keeping an eye on vaccination levels at a broad community level, but we don’t have any more information than the general public,” said Allie White, health services coordinator with Dubuque Community Schools. “As a district, we do encourage our families to consider the COVID vaccine … and do what’s best for their family.”
Children tend not to have severe complications from COVID-19, but they can give the virus to other, more vulnerable people in their community. Studies also have shown that kids who have had COVID-19 are at higher risk of certain serious health issues, including acute pulmonary embolism and renal failure.
To try to increase vaccination rates, area health departments are holding community clinics for youth vaccinations, as well as using social media to promote vaccine education. Health officials also urge parents who have concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine to talk with their child’s pediatrician.
“It’s not a bad idea for parents to look into getting their kids vaccinated right about now,” said Grant County (Wis.) Health Department Director Jeff Kindrai, who added that all of his kids were vaccinated for COVID-19 without complication. “It’s a good discussion to have with your primary care provider.”
