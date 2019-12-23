At 91 years old, Norma Denlinger remained an in-demand source of sage advice.
Other residents, visitors and even nurses at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, where the renowned civic leader and businesswoman spent her twilight years, often would stop in to chat or ask for a bit of guidance.
Norma was at once a shoulder to cry on, a tough-love therapist and a chaplain who eased the suffering of troubled souls, according to her daughter Lynn Denlinger.
“She was constantly counseling people because they would call for her advice,” Lynn said of her mother. “Even when she was up at Stonehill, it was mom’s role in life.”
And though Norma died on Thursday, the wisdom and kindness of a woman once known as “Dr. Denlinger” will live on.
“She just expended herself to everybody,” Lynn Denlinger said. “I don’t know how she gave as much of herself as she did. I think that’s why she was so tired by the time she hit 85. I said, ‘Mom, you burned your candle too bright.’”
FIRST CITIZEN
Born to a railroad worker in St. Louis in 1928, Norma Mulligan grew up amid economic depression and war. She was 13 when the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor pushed the United States into World War II.
But peace eventually won out, allowing Norma, then a student at Clarke College in Dubuque, to meet Air Force veteran Virgil Denlinger in 1947.
The couple married in 1949 and, three years later, launched Denlinger Insurance Agency. It is a business they would run together for nearly 50 years.
Times often were lean for the couple, who had four children. But Norma’s commitment to civic involvement never wavered. She served more than three decades on the board of the local United Way and is among the founding members of Dubuque Racing Association.
The DRA now is the nonprofit license-holder for both of Dubuque’s casinos. The organization has doled out tens of millions of dollars in grants to area organizations since its founding in 1984, but in the early years, the gambling operation was on such unsure footing that board members, including Norma, put up mortgages on their homes.
“She was board president at one time,” said Ron Herrig, also a founding DRA member who still sits on the board. “I don’t think there was anybody who was more attuned and worked harder to lessen the burden of government, which we thought was our main reason as an organization to be there.”
It is difficult for Herrig to find adequate words to describe his appreciation for Norma.
“Hardworking, honest, loyal,” he said. “Everything you can say good about a person, she was.”
He recalled her kindness when he was battling cancer years ago.
“She was very concerned about my health,” Herrig said. “Always asking questions about how I was doing. Checking up on me to make sure everything was OK.”
For her myriad efforts in the community, Norma was named a Telegraph Herald First Citizen for 2006. (The DRA, including Norma, was honored with the award in 1985.)
Naturally, she loathed the attention.
“She hated being in the paper,” Lynn said.
DR. DENLINGER
The Denlingers’ home was a gathering place for the entire neighborhood, Lynn said. At any given point, enough teens were hanging around to field a baseball team.
Norma raised puppies in the home and occasionally took in troubled children, including the young, pregnant daughter of family friends who were ill-equipped to provide the support needed.
“She took in strays, basically,” said Lynn. “Whether they were animals or people.”
She earned the nickname “Dr. Denlinger” for being remarkably cool-headed, taking charge when a neighborhood boy was injured falling off a bluff and when another child was choking on a piece of candy.
“Mom just threw him out over the front porch by his legs and shook the candy out of him,” Lynn recalled.
Ann Duchow lived near the Denlingers for many years. She recalled Norma as a “strong-minded woman” who was “always out there and willing to do the right thing.”
“She was someone you could always go to in the neighborhood for good advice — a cup of tea and good advice,” Duchow said.
And that’s what you need to know about Norma, Lynn said.
“The main thing I would like people to know about my mom, she was that giving,” Lynn said. “She was every bit that way to everybody.”