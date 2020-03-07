EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Residents will consider a pair of City of East Dubuque measures when they head to the polls on Tuesday, March 17.
They will vote on a proposed increase in city property taxes, as well as weigh in on the closing time of all bars in East Dubuque.
Property tax increase
City residents will consider whether to approve a tax rate increase that would boost property taxes by $98.01 for a home valued at $100,000. The increase would bring in an estimated $91,800 in additional revenue.
The proposed tax rate increase is about 10%. Cities are required to ask residents to approve any increases of more than 5%.
City Manager Loras Herrig has argued that the increase is needed in order for the city to cover all of its expenses.
He previously stated that the city will have a budget shortfall of about $80,000 next fiscal year if the measure is not approved. The city would have to use reserve funds to address the budget deficit.
Herrig said the revenues generated from the increase would go toward city road and utility maintenance and funding for the Police Department.
If the measure is not approved, Herrig said, the city likely would be required to reduce its annual spending.
Bar closing time
Four businesses in the city currently possess a Class B liquor license, which allows them to stay open until 3:30 a.m.
All other licenses require a 2 a.m. closing time.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand requested that the question be put on the ballot in December, following months of discussion on closing times.
Despite City Council members then voting, 5-1, against taking the question to voters, a petition with 90 signatures collected by VanOstrand put the measure on the ballot.
VanOstrand argued that letting bars stay open until 3:30 a.m. contributes to increased crime in the city.
“Our city needs to change our image,” he said. “It’s time for a change in our downtown. It will help us grow and progress.”
However, a group of owners of downtown bars — those that would be affected and some that would not — oppose such a change. They argue that not only would an earlier closing time negatively impact their businesses but also the community as a whole.
“There are people in East Dubuque that have jobs because of this closing time,” said Mike Meyer, the owner of The Other Side tavern, which stays open until 3:30 a.m. “This is how they provide for their families. There is not good reason to do this.”
Herrig and Police Chief Luke Kovacic both have said violent crime, including fighting, occurs more frequently downtown after 2 a.m.
One year of police reports reviewed by the Telegraph Herald in November corroborated those claims and showed that most of the perpetrators of crimes during that time of night were not East Dubuque residents.
VanOstrand pointed to a recent crash near the intersection of Sinsinawa and Montgomery avenues that left an East Dubuque police officer injured. Illinois State Police said an intoxicated Dubuque man crossed the road’s center line and hit the police vehicle head-on at about 2:25 a.m. Feb. 23.
“It’s an issue that is only getting worse and worse,” VanOstrand said. “We don’t want to see anybody get hurt or harmed downtown.”
Meyer argued that bar owners have worked with city officials to reduce crime. He said he feels the city should not punish downtown business owners for the actions of people who broke the law.
“If somebody breaks the law, you should arrest them,” Meyer said. “You shouldn’t dictate the hours that a business remains open or closed based on the actions of others.”
Meyer also pointed to the vote of the City Council when the mayor brought up the issue, arguing that the vast majority of the city’s elected representatives already expressed their opposition to the proposal.
The closing-time measure is a nonbinding resolution, so any changes to closing times still would require approval by the City Council.