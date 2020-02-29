GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation intends to develop a cemetery that would allow environmentally conscious residents to carry that mind-set all the way through interment.
On Friday, the foundation announced plans to establish a natural burial cemetery at Casper Bluff Nature and Water Reserve, which is owned by the foundation. The cemetery would span 16 acres of the reserve, which is located on the bluffs along the Mississippi River south of Galena.
The site would exclusively partake in “conservation burials.”
Fran Peterson, chairman of the foundation’s board of directors, said the natural burial cemetery will differ greatly from its more conventional counterparts.
Those buried at the cemetery would not be embalmed, and their coffins must be made of biodegradable materials.
Additionally, graves would be about 3.5 feet deep, instead of the standard 5 feet, to not inhibit decomposition.
No standing headstones would be allowed. A section of woods also would be designated for cremated ashes to be scattered.
Foundation Executive Director Steve Barg said the number of available plots has not been determined, but it likely would be in the hundreds.
The burial fees would support operations for the foundation. Though details have not been finalized, Barg said the cost of being interred at the cemetery should be slightly cheaper than a standard burial.
The foundation also intends to hire an additional staff member to handle the operations and maintenance of the cemetery.
Peterson said the intention is for the cemetery to be unrecognizable. Instead, grave plots simply would blend into the natural prairie landscape.
“It will look like a prairie,” she said. “We don’t want any of the natural environment to be disturbed.”
Barg said there is growing interest in natural burials. A national and local survey by the foundation found a portion of the population would consider being buried at the natural cemetery.
A national survey showed 6% of respondents had an interest in natural burial. However, the local survey, which covered Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties in Illinois, as well as Dubuque County, showed that 15% of respondents had an interest in natural burial.
“We were surprised by how much local interest there was,” Barg said. “We knew there was interest within our organization, but it definitely seems to extend to the wider community.”
Peterson said she intends to have her ashes scattered there.
“I think more and more people are wanting to go back to the way things used to be,” she said. “It’s going back to nature and not to a concrete vault.”
The cemetery is intended to be more inviting for families visiting the final resting places of their loved ones. Peterson said it will feel more like visiting a park than a cemetery.
“You can go out there with your children and be with nature,” Peterson said. “It doesn’t have the same feeling as going to a traditional cemetery.”
The county’s zoning board unanimously agreed to recommend a special-use permit for the project. The project still needs to be approved by the Jo Daviess County Board, which will consider the request on March 10.
The cemetery project also must be approved by the foundation’s board of directors. That vote should occur by May, according to a press release.
Peterson said the cemetery could open in October.