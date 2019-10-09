DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police said a Darlington man was arrested recently for carrying a loaded handgun and three knives while intoxicated.
Michael G. Adams, 41, was arrested on a charge of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Darlington Police Department.
The incident occurred Thursday, when business employees reported strange behavior by Adams to authorities, according to Darlington Police Chief Jason King. Police located Adams at 2:50 p.m. Thursday outside U.S. Cellular, 193 Christensen Drive.
He did not threaten business employees and was arrested without incident, King said. Adams possesses a conceal-carry permit, but it is illegal to possess a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, King said.