Police said two people were arrested after a high-speed chase throughout Dubuque early Friday.

Dustin R. McGonigle, 22, of Baraboo, Wis., was arrested at 3:41 a.m. in the 700 block of Edwards Road on charges of felony eluding, driving while barred and possession of marijuana, while Ziairre N. Dense, 18, of Baraboo, was arrested in the 1100 block of Kelly Lane on charges of possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.

