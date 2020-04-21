A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for dealing crack cocaine while on parole.
Kelshawn M. Marshall, 31, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to four years, eight months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location.
He must also serve a six-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Marshall admitted he sold crack on four different occasions — in May, June and September 2019 — all of which occurred within 1,000 feet of Loras College, and crack was found at his home by authorities.