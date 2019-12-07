Visitors to Mines of Spain State Recreation Area in Dubuque are encouraged to wear blaze orange or other brightly colored clothing and to keep their pets leashed as shotgun deer-hunting season begins.
Iowa’s first shotgun season runs from Saturday, Dec. 7, to Wednesday, Dec. 11. The second season is Dec. 14 to 22.
About 59,000 deer were killed during Iowa’s shotgun seasons in 2018, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Mines of Spain officials took to social media Friday to remind hikers and other visitors of the hunting season kick-off and suggest tips to stay safe. They also encouraged visitors to avoid hunting areas if possible.