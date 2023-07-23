City tables bird sanctuary proposal
Dubuque City Council members on Monday chose to nest a proposal to establish a public bird preserve in the city for the foreseeable future.
Council members chose to hold off on directing city staff to further research a proposal from the Dubuque Audubon Society to modify three parcels in Dubuque Technology Park — located between Data Court, Digital Drive and Lake Eleanor Road and totaling 14.6 acres — into a public preserve to protect a number of grassland bird species that use the properties for their nesting season.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the proposal will be considered in August to be included as part of the city’s updated list of goals and priorities. If the council so directs, then members would direct city staff to devote research and resources toward the project.
“If you want them (city staff) to spend time on this particular issue, it needs to be part of our goals and priorities,” Cavanagh said.
Dubuque Audubon Society President Ken Kiss said in a letter to City Council members that numerous rare birds have been identified at the site, including bobolinks, eastern meadowlarks and dickcissels.
Supervisors OK funding deal for new 911 center
A divided Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to move 911 dispatch to a shared building on Dubuque’s West End, per an agreement that the City of Dubuque would pay half of the $5 million cost for renovations.
The 2-1 decision — with Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff for and Supervisor Wayne Kenniker against — followed months of debate between supervisors and Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen. The decision followed nearly a decade of dispatch officials trying, and failing, to find a space to move 911 communications.
Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger expressed thanks and relief after the Board of Supervisors’ vote. “As emergency responders go, we know the space they have now is limited,” he said of the shared, 600-square-foot space in the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, which is in a flood plain. “This will provide us much better redundancy and give us a good backup, much better setup than anything we have had.”
The agreement approved by the Board of Supervisors on Monday will split the estimated $5 million price tag for renovations 50/50 and lead to a new cost-sharing agreement between the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County for 911 operations. Currently, the city pays two-thirds of the facility’s operational costs while the county pays one-third. Per the agreement for the new facility, the city and county would both pay 50%.
City shifts gears on street ownership
The City of Dubuque is taking a new stance on its willingness to assume ownership of private streets in an effort to be more accommodating to developers.
The new policy, passed by the Dubuque City Council last week, allows developers of commercial subdivisions to choose whether the roads in those areas will be owned privately or publicly. Council members approved the policy, 6-0, with Ric Jones absent.
The new policy reverses a longtime city practice of not taking ownership of roads in commercial developments.
City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said providing developers with the option to hand over the roads they build to the city relieves them of future maintenance and snow removal responsibilities. City officials hope the policy will attract future development and expand the community’s network of sidewalks.
However, developers who want roads in their commercial subdivisions taken over by the city must meet additional city road standards, such as required roadway and utility improvements, pavement thickness, fiber conduit installation and the placement of sidewalks on both sides of the road, so some developers still may choose to keep their roads privately maintained.
Pioneering pilot honored at Dubuque airport terminal
Gabrielle Martin worked for two years raising funds to rename the Dubuque Regional Airport terminal building after her father, Robert L. Martin, but when a renaming ceremony was held in July last year, a biking accident left her unable to attend.
On Wednesday, Gabrielle Martin finally got her moment to commemorate the memory of her father. Joined by local officials, Martin celebrated the one-year anniversary of the naming of Capt. Robert L. Martin Terminal Building at the Dubuque Regional Airport.
“It is such an honor, and, at the same time, so humbling to see this happen,” Martin said. “It’s important that his story is told over and over.”
The ceremony also celebrated the completion of a bronze plaque placed in the terminal lobby that details the life and military accomplishments of Robert L. Martin.
Gabrielle Martin said the design and crafting of the plaque was a lengthy process, but she is glad to see it displayed in the terminal building.
“Bronze work is not a quick process, but we are really happy with how it turned out,” she said.
Drought issues persist despite rain
Recent rains have alleviated drought conditions in some parts of the tri-state area, but experts warn that an impending hot spell could detract from recent gains.
Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s next week in Dubuque with anticipated heat indexes of up to 105 degrees, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Hladik with the Quad Cities office.
The chance of substantial rainfall also is relatively low during that time, and Hladik warned that combination could worsen drought conditions just as they were starting to improve.
“Next week is showing the potential for a big, hot dry spell, so that may aggravate or restart some drought conditions in the area,” he said. “Farmers probably won’t like the forecast when they see it.”
All of Dubuque County was in a state of moderate drought as of Thursday, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. That is an improvement from a week earlier, when the entire county was in a state of severe drought.
All of Delaware, Clayton and Jones counties and part of Jackson County in Iowa were also in moderate drought, as well as most of Jo Daviess County in Illinois.
Conditions were worse in some parts of southwest Wisconsin, where large swaths of Grant and Lafayette counties were in states of severe or extreme drought.