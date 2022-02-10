Barbara Dean is rushing to recruit families.
She only has until August to house at least 60 foreign exchange students in the tri-state region.
The nonprofit for which she is a coordinator, Nacel Open Door, constantly seeks new host families.
Demand is even greater this year due to a backlog of students who deferred their study abroad experience because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was very devastating for our students when it actually hit,” Dean said.
The program virtually shut down in the spring of 2020, and operated at a trickle the following school year. Just nine students enrolled.
In pre-pandemic times, Dean’s team — which operates within about a 2 ½-hour radius of Mineral Point, Wis., serving schools in southwest Wisconsin, northwest Illinois and northeast Iowa — would recruit between 40 to 50 students.
Pandemic-related travel also concerned schools and families, who declined to host students, fearing the unknown risks of doing so, Dean said.
Dubuque-area institutions reported a similar fall.
In a normal year, Platteville High School usually hosts five to seven international students, according to Principal Jacob Crase. This year, just three attended.
“Hopefully, we’re on the other side of that,” he said.
Plans delayed
Lena Speicher long dreamed of understanding what it meant to be a high school student in America. She planned to arrive in Dubuque in 2020 but delayed her travels a year.
The 18-year-old from Lutherstadt Wittenberg, Germany, feared she would be sequestered to virtual schooling.
“I wanted to know what it is like to go to an American school,” she said.
Speicher wanted the full experience, with clubs, sports and friendships.
Now, she is a junior at Wahlert Catholic High School, where international enrollment has rebounded.
During the 2020-21 school year, just one international student attended Wahlert. Normally, the school hosts three to four. Now, there are three.
Speicher’s fears were shared.
“I was scared if I need to be in online classes and not coming to school because I don’t really like online classes,” said 17-year-old Valentina Bolanos Vina, a senior at Platteville (Wis.) High School, who hails from the Canary Islands.
But finding schools that offered in-person instruction and that would accept international students was just part of the challenge.
Host families also were in short supply during the pandemic.
“It really takes a special family to welcome a student into their household,” said Rebecca Mueller, director of enrollment at Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque.
A shortage of families can leave students hanging. Mathilde Pelet, 17, of Toulouse, France, did not find out she had a host family until a week prior to her departure.
“I didn’t know whether I had to pack a suitcase for Arizona or Wisconsin,” the Wahlert junior said.
Protocols
Generally, schools do not create requirements for their international students beyond those to which local pupils are subject, administrators said.
“We have the approach, they’re students,” Crase said. “They are here, and we want to make sure they get a great education and some great opportunities.”
But Nacel requires exchange students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, the federal government requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival in the U.S. for all international travelers.
At Dubuque Senior High School, Assistant Principal Joan Schueller said there was some discussion of limiting the number of exchange students during the 2020-2021 school year, but ultimately that proved moot because demand was low.
Just two international students attended the high school that year. Now, the institution is back to hosting five, a typical figure.
“We very much enjoy having foreign exchange students,” Schueller said. “They add a lot to your building.”
While international students’ numbers changed over the course of the pandemic, what have not are the benefits of hosting them, Crase said.
“It’s great for our students to be exposed to different cultures and experiences,” he said. “Not everybody can travel overseas.”