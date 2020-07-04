Dubuque Main Street released a statement Friday urging patrons of the Dubuque Farmers’ Market to wear masks when attending on Saturday mornings.
Dan LoBianco, executive director of Dubuque Main Street, explained in the letter that regulations from the State of Iowa continue to require social distancing at farmers markets to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Because a 6-foot distance is impossible during most market transactions, the market must implement “mitigation” measures to reduce the risk of transmission.
Such measures, he wrote, “seems to mean one thing to most of the officials... and that is masks.”
LoBianco called upon patrons to wear masks for the sake of other shoppers, vendors and the market itself.
“Whether you are a mask advocate, one who believes masks provide little if any protection or one who believes this is a rights issue, for the sake of this important commercial enterprise in our local economy, please wear a mask to market!” he wrote.
He added that complimentary masks are available at the Money Market Booth each week.
“With everyone’s cooperation and effort, our 175-year tradition will gradually regain its vibrancy, and eventually, we will be back to the market we have grown to love,” the letter concluded.