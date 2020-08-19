CASCADE, Iowa — Eric Miller stood in the waterway of one of his cornfields Tuesday afternoon, a microphone in one hand, his baby in the other, explaining conservation-based methods he used to increase biodiversity and lower his bottom line on his farm outside Cascade.
More than 85 fellow farmers and elected officials gathered to learn about Miller’s methods during an event sponsored by Iowa Corn and partners in the Dubuque County Watershed Program.
Miller hosted the event as a relative newcomer to — but a fast believer in — cover crops and other conservation practices. He said Tuesday that he had only been using them for the past three years.
“You can just see all the life out here,” he told the crowd. “There are a lot of predators coming in and helping us combat the issues we all face. If we can get nature on our side with diversity, it’s a good option.”
The central focus to Miller’s presentation was his experimenting with 60-inch twin rows of corn planted into cover crops — a mix of 17 different species.
This has reduced the amount of expensive inputs he needs to spray on his crop, not only in insecticide but fertilizers as well.
The practices also have proven effective in reducing runoff from Miller’s fields during rain events.
“Since we had virtually no rain for six weeks, when that derecho event came through, we had 2.7 inches in an hour,” he said. “I came out to this waterway, and there was absolutely nothing coming out.”
That highlighted the promise that area officials see in improving water quality with these practices, which is the focus of a new agreement developing among the City of Dubuque, Dubuque County and Dubuque Soil & Water Conservation District.
The new agreement will replace one that’s been in place for a decade and will extend the nutrient reduction strategy that the city has undertaken in the past two years. Thereby, the city — and now county — will meet its nutrient runoff reduction goals by promoting and funding upstream practices like those implemented by Miller.
County Supervisor Dave Baker stressed Tuesday that the effort will be farmer-led, with producers creating an advisory board among themselves.
“We didn’t develop this program to tell you all what we want you to do,” he said.
The new agreement will include hiring two new staff members to work alongside Eric Schmechel, current urban coordinator for Dubuque Soil & Water Conservation District.
“We’ll be hiring a full-time conservation agronomist,” he said. “It will be really valuable to have someone working one-on-one who isn’t representing an industry or an entity. We’ll also hire another urban watershed coordinator who will dive into some of the stormwater challenges.”
Final details are still wrapping between the city and the county as to when funding for the program will begin.