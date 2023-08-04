Two Oklahomans arrested in the tri-state area last week on Dubuque assault charges have confessed to a murder in their home state, authorities said.
Mose A. Smith, 41, of Stilwell, Okla., and Kimberly D. Gilbert, 41, of Sallisaw, Okla., were arrested last week at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging willful injury causing serious injury. Smith was additionally arrested locally on a warrant charging eluding.
Sequoyah County (Okla.) Sheriff Larry Lane confirmed to the Telegraph Herald via email Wednesday night that Smith and Gilbert are charged with murder in the death of Ricky Henning, who was reported missing in Oklahoma on July 23. A body, believed to be Henning’s, was recovered on July 29 in a remote area in Adair County, Okla., authorities said. Smith and Gilbert were interviewed by law enforcement from Oklahoma — after being arrested in Jo Daviess County, Ill. — and confessed to killing Henning, Lane told the TH.
Recommended for you
Smith and Gilbert were in the tri-state area the day after Henning was reported missing.
Dubuque County court documents state Gilbert and Smith assaulted Sara J. Hines, 40, on July 24 at Miller Riverview Park in Dubuque. Hines sustained a nasal bone fracture and required stitches to treat a large gash on her forehead, documents state.
A witness told officers Hines had stumbled over from a nearby campsite that evening “as if she had been assaulted,” documents state. She then was approached by a man and a woman, later identified as Smith and Gilbert, documents state.
Documents state that a woman began hitting Hines with a crutch. Another witness said the woman also pressed a large knife against Hines’ face and that the man also hit Hines with a crutch, according to documents. Authorities said four broken pieces of a crutch were found near where the assault allegedly took place.
Smith and Gilbert had left the scene by the time officers arrived, though documents state authorities spotted a bent crutch in their vehicle later on.
Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh said Dubuque officers located Smith and Gilbert in a car on July 27 and tried to stop them due to warrants stemming from the Miller Riverview Park incident. The couple then fled into East Dubuque before being arrested shortly after, documents state.
Online Jo Daviess County Circuit Court records show that Smith was charged with a Class-A misdemeanor charge of eluding, and Gilbert was charged with a Class-4 felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf said the drug charge related to possession of a low amount of cocaine.
Orders were filed Tuesday dismissing those charges, a few days after they were arrested on their Dubuque County warrants.
“Since the charges in Iowa were quite a bit more serious, we charged a felony here to give more time for us and other agencies to coordinate,” Allendorf said. “Then, it’s pretty typical when there are much-more-serious charges that the less-serious charges are dismissed. Once they were extradited to Dubuque, the charges were dismissed here.”
Smith and Gilbert were interviewed in Jo Daviess County by Oklahoma investigators, Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner confirmed.
Lane said he sent the investigators to the area to interview the couple.
“Both confessed to the murder and dumping the body, as well as the location of the body,” Lane said via email.
Grant County (Wis.) Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the vehicle Smith and Gilbert were operating while in the area was found broken down in Grant County last week.
“We seized the vehicle and worked with (Oklahoma) law enforcement to have it processed by the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory,” Dreckman said in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “It has been processed, and we will be returning it to the owner.”
Smith and Gilbert are currently still in custody at the Dubuque County Jail and are being held on no-bond warrants out of Oklahoma.