Two Oklahomans arrested in the tri-state area last week on Dubuque assault charges have confessed to a murder in their home state, authorities said.

Mose A. Smith, 41, of Stilwell, Okla., and Kimberly D. Gilbert, 41, of Sallisaw, Okla., were arrested last week at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging willful injury causing serious injury. Smith was additionally arrested locally on a warrant charging eluding.

