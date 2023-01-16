Question: Why did the City of Dubuque discontinue its snowplow progress map? It was a great resource for residents. Are there plans to bring it back?
Answer: The city’s snowplow progress map has not been available this winter because of a change in vendors, though officials seek to bring it back next winter.
Public Works Director John Klostermann said the map went offline as the city switched to a new vendor for automated vehicle location equipment, which allows the city to track data on its plows such as deicer application rates, salt usage and plow speeds.
While the city still can access data on its plows, the vendor was not ready to move forward with a public-facing snowplow progress map for this winter, Klostermann said. The map previously showed residents where plows had been in the past hour, three hours and 24 hours.
“Once they’re ready, we’ll get that back up and going again,” he said.
Klostermann said he did not see the map becoming available this season, but city staff members have a goal to make it available again for next winter.
“We don’t call every snowstorm an emergency, but it effects everybody’s driving,” Klostermann said. “I think it’s good information for drivers to know.”
Question: I just installed new license plates on my vehicle. What’s the best way to dispose of the old ones to avoid them being used by someone else?
Answer: In Iowa, residents can dispose of old license plates via their county treasurer’s office.
State administrative code outlines a process by which county treasurers return plates that are surrendered to them to Iowa Department of Transportation via Iowa Prison Industries so they can be recycled.
“They can bring their plates down to us if they’re no longer needed for disposal,” said Dubuque County Treasurer Michael Clasen.
Illinois residents who want to dispose of old license plates can bring them to their local driver service facility operated by the secretary of state’s office. The facilities have tamper-proof bins to take license plates, which then are recycled so any information on the plate that would identify an owner is destroyed.
Henry Haupt, spokesperson for Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, said officials strongly suggest that people not throw away old license plates.
“Another individual could fetch those plates out of the trash, affix them on their vehicles, and if they committed any form of violation or crime, law enforcement would associate it with that license plate,” he said.
In Wisconsin, drivers are advised to cut up their old plates. The state Division of Motor Vehicles recommends that customers not leave license plates on vehicles when they sell or dispose of those vehicles or get new plates.
Customers who left their plates on a vehicle and are concerned can complete an application to have their plates canceled.
