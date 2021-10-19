A man recently pleaded guilty to 10 charges for shooting a flare gun at individuals, vehicles and a residence in Dubuque.
Chandler A. Bourgeous, 21, of Apple River, Ill., pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to one count each of first-degree arson and of criminal mischief, two counts each of assault with a dangerous weapon and of second-degree arson, and four counts of reckless use of fire.
Court documents state that, as part of a plea deal, prosecutors will recommend that all prison time for the convictions be suspended and that Bourgeous be placed on probation. A sentencing hearing has been set for Dec. 6.
As part of that deal, charges to be dismissed are one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, willful injury and assault with a dangerous weapon, as will two counts of assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
The charges all stem from a flare-gun-firing spree on June 9. Police said the first report connected to the flares was received shortly after 8 a.m., when police responded to the area of Locust and West 10th streets.
Police found a vehicle owned by Eric Seeman, of Dubuque, “with both rear windows shot out by a flare,” according to a press release. The damage was estimated at about $690.
Nearby was a vehicle owned by Katelyn Hester, of Dubuque, that had its driver’s-side window shot out and “the passenger compartment of the vehicle was on fire.” The damage to that vehicle was estimated at about $7,500.
About 10 minutes later, officers responded to 302½ Locust St., Apt. A, where Dean Beresford, of Rancho Palos, Calif., reported that he was inside when a flare was shot through a window, which started the carpet on fire.
Officers also responded to the 900 block of Locust Street, where Molly Carpenter, of Peosta, Iowa, reported that people in a sport utility vehicle fired a flare gun at her.
“The flare traveled through Carpenter’s hair, causing no injury,” the release states.
But John English, of Shawnee, Kan., suffered a “large contusion” when he was struck in the thigh with a flare in the 400 block of Bluff Street.
Police used traffic cameras to identify the vehicle tied to all of the incidents, then tracked it to the parking lot of Walmart, 4200 Dodge St. The occupants were identified as Bourgeous, Royal W.K. Broman, 27, of Asbury, Iowa; and Annalise M. Flogel, 16, of Asbury. Four flare guns and additional flares were located in the vehicle.
Broman faces the same 16 charges as Bourgeous, and Broman has pleaded not guilty. On Friday, his lawyer filed a motion requesting a competency hearing for Broman, saying she believes that he “is unable to assist in his own defense due to his brain health issues.”
Flogel initially was charged in adult court, but her case subsequently was waived to juvenile court.