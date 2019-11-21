HOLY CROSS, Iowa -- A sex offender who was living in Holy Cross recently was sentenced for failing to register in Dubuque County.
Nicholas J. McCann, 35, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a sex offender registration violation.
District Associate Judge Mark Hostager also ordered McCann to pay a $625 fine and $329 in court costs.
A charge of first-degree theft previously had been dismissed.
According to court documents, McCann entered into a rent-to-own agreement with Ryan Gotto in July 2018 for a Holy Cross farm and was making regular payments as part of that agreement. But in April, McCann vacated the residence on the farm, taking with him a washer, a dryer and about 250 goats. The stolen property was valued at $98,100.
Gotto reported that repeated attempts to reach McCann were unsuccessful, so he called law enforcement.
Documents state that McCann admitted to taking the goats but said he thought he had the right to do so.
Further investigation also determined that McCann, a convicted sex offender, never registered in Dubuque County despite living at the Holy Cross farm since July 2018.
The Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry states that McCann was convicted in April 2016 in Monroe County, Wis., of fourth-degree sexual assault and exposing his genitals to a child.