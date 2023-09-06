For one local, behind-the-scenes group of women, a meeting is held every three months at the Dubuque Golf and Country Club. Their mission is to share their prosperity. They are oriented to service with a quarterly gift to nonprofit groups. They are the 100 Women Who Care. It is their interest in this community they love that motivates them, they say.

Given a free space at the club to discuss the nonprofits they will help, the women review three possible candidate groups, then vote on one. Anyone can submit a possible organization to help with a piece of paper in a fish bowl. Their first donation was approximately $15,000 placed in the hands of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

