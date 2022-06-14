MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The president of a Maquoketa hospital will depart his position next month after leading the hospital for more than two decades.
Jackson County Regional Health Center President Curt Coleman has accepted a position as president of Catholic Health Initiatives-Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Neb., according to a press release. His last day is July 15.
Coleman has served as president of critical access hospitals for Genesis Health System since 2014, the release states. In that role, he oversees not only the Maquoketa hospital, but also Genesis medical centers in DeWitt, Iowa, and Aledo, Ill.
Coleman started as CEO of the Maquoketa hospital in 1999. In 2012, he was named to the dual role of administrator of Genesis Medical Center-DeWitt and Jackson County Regional Health Center.
“It has been a longstanding goal of mine to lead a larger hospital while staying connected with the mission of advancing rural health through the regional critical access hospitals,” Coleman said in the release. “It’s truly a unique opportunity, and I am very proud of the advancements made at Jackson County Regional Health Center.”
The Jackson County Hospital Board of Trustees and Genesis Health System will launch an immediate search for Coleman’s replacement.
Jean Hayes, the hospital’s chief nursing officer, will serve as interim president.
