Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Cuba City, Wis., we will have additional developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A restaurant and bar in Cuba City is attracting enthusiastic crowds after a shift in its name, ownership and menu.
Coach’s Pub Grub & Treats, 122 S. Main St., reopened in mid-August, according to co-owner Kelly Droessler. Formerly known as Main Street Pub and Winery, the eatery closed for about one week before transitioning to new ownership.
Droessler emphasized that the menu at Coach’s has been revamped, with gourmet pretzels and a range of new pizza options adding variety to the choices. The addition of a New York-style pizza crust, in particular, has been a big hit among patrons.
“We still offer the thin crust that they had before,” Droessler said. “But the people who have tried the New York style absolutely love it. Some said they are never going back to the old style.”
Droessler emphasized that Coach’s is a family operation in the truest sense. She owns it with her partner, Tim Nolan.
Both Droessler’s and Nolan’s children — who range in age from 7 to 23 years old — pitch in at the restaurant. Droessler said she eventually plans to add to the staff, but she enjoys that the only workers right now are the owners and their kids.
“At this point, we think it’s so important for people to come in and see our faces,” she said. “Whether it’s us or our kids, they can see it is a true family-owned and -operated business.”
The new moniker even has family ties, taking inspiration from the fact that Nolan, Droessler and some of their kids coach area sports teams.
In addition to expanding the food options, the new owners have brought bloody marys back to the drink menu and have given the facility a fresh look with a new paint job.
Coach’s opens at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It remains open late into the evening, with the exact time varying depending on customer traffic.